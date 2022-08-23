The India Clean Air Summit 2022 begins in Bengaluru on Tuesday
India's transition to renewable energy sources, measures to improve the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme, and building partnerships with different communities to implement on-ground solutions are a few of the important topics to be discussed during this four day summit.
The fourth edition of the India Clean Air Summit(ICAS) began Tuesday in Bengaluru with global experts set to discuss an integrated approach to resolving air pollution and climate change. The summit - at the city's Radisson Blu Atria on Palace Road - will continue till August 26.
The summit has been organised by think-tanks Centre for Air Pollution Studies (CAPS) and the Centre for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP). The four-day event will see policymakers, scientists, technologists and people affected by climate change sharing experiences and statistics and, hopefully, devise solutions.
CSTEP executive director Jai Asundi said. "Air pollution and climate change are both matters of grave concern across the globe. Many organisations are examining solutions using science and technology. We have taken up the challenge to look at these two 'wicked' problems together and aim to explore how solutions, both technical and policy, can be integrated to make them more effective with sustainable outcomes."
Government officials from state and central pollution boards will also attend. India's transition to renewable energy sources, measures to improve the implementation of the National Clean Air Programme, and building partnerships with different communities to implement on-ground solutions are a few of the important topics to be discussed during this four day summit.
-
Karnataka : Congress postpones protest in Kodagu due to prohibitory orders
Senior Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said with district administration clamping prohibitory orders in Kodagu, his party has decided to "postpone" its protest by laying a siege to district police headquarters, as government's orders should not be defied. Speaking to reporters here, he said the protest was a party programme and not personal, so after discussion with state president and leaders, it has been decided to postpone it.
-
Northern railways to soon restore services on unaffected portions of Kangra Valley heritage line
Three days after the bridge on Chakki River was washed away in a flashflood, Northern Railway officials said repair works were being carried out at war footing, and services will soon be resumed on unaffected portions of the Kangra Valley heritage track. The officials said it may take longer to restore services on the Pathankot-Joginderngar narrow gauge line,which has been damaged at several places due to shooting stones, and flashfloods.
-
Karnataka: Elephants and dogs roped in to catch leopard in Belagavi
The Karnataka Forest Department has launched an operation to catch a leopard which has been spotted at various locations in Belagavi. As a precautionary measure, many schools in Belagavi have been shut for the last two weeks. The leopard is said to be on the premises of the Golf Club of Belagavi located in the centre of the city.
-
‘My food my choice’: Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on BJP's meat remark
Former Karnataka chief minister and Congress stalwart Siddaramaiah's son, Dr Yathindra Siddaramaiah, came to his father's defence after the state BJP targeted the leader of opposition for allegedly visiting a temple after eating meat. The incident happened in the communally sensitive Kodagu district, where police imposed prohibitory orders from August 24 to 27 earlier today, to maintain law and order. BJP leaders accused Siddaramaiah of hurting religious sentiments.
-
Sonali Phogat’s autopsy to be conducted in Goa on Wednesday
The Goa Medical College and Hospital has constituted a two-member committee of forensic specialists to conduct the post-mortem examination on Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sonali Phogat who passed away at her home in Goa's Anjuna on Tuesday morning of suspected heart attack. The Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death, but said that they do not suspect any foul play.
