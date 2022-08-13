These 6 Karnataka cops have been awarded by centre for excellence in service
Six police officers from Karnataka have bagged medals this year as the union home ministry on Friday announced awards nationwide for over 150 police personnel for setting an inspiring example and answering the call to duty. Karnataka director general of police (DGP), Praveen Sood, congratulated all the medal winners from the state.
Karnataka Lokayukta SP K Lakshmi Ganesh - who played a major role in unearthing illegal migrant documents nexus in the state -is among those who have won accolades. He was also part of the team that had nabbed the accused who had placed explosive items at Mangalore international airport in 2020.
Along with him, Rajendra Gowtham, deputy superintendent of police, Karnataka Lokayukta, Venkatappa Nayaka, deputy superintendent of police, Sindhanur subdivision, Shankargouda Veerangouda Patil, deputy superintendent of police, CID Kalaburgi, Gurubasavaraj H Hiregowde, circle inspector, Davanagere district and Shankar Kalappa Marihal, superintendent of police, Hescom-Hubbali too have been recognised for showing excellence in cracking cases by swift investigation.
The objective of the central government in giving these medals is "to promote high professional standards of investigation of crime and to recognize such excellence in investigation," said an official press release.
The union home ministry awarded a total of 151 cops in the country. The ministry announced that out of 151 medal winners, 28 are women officers. A total of 15 officers from the Central Beaure of Investigation (CBI) and five officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) have also won medals.
Eleven cops are from Maharashtra, 10 from Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh Police, and eight each are from Kerala Police, Rajasthan Police, and West Bengal Police have won the medals.
