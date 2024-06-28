Thirteen pilgrimage tourists killed after horrific road accident in Karnataka's Haveri

The incident is said to be happened on the Pune – Bengaluru national highway, and the deceased included two kids.
A total of 13 people were killed in a massive road accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district in the wee hours of Friday, reported The Hindu. The incident is said to be happened on the Pune – Bengaluru national highway, and the deceased included two kids.
According to the report, at 4 AM near Gundenahalli Cross, an overspeeding mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind and caused a horrific collision on the national highway. The dead bodies are reportedly stuck inside the vehicle, and the police teams have already arrived at the spot.
All the deceased are from a single family and were reportedly on a pilgrimage trip. Four people suffered injuries, and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited.
(This is a breaking story and will be updated)
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!