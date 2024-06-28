 Thirteen pilgrimage tourists killed after horrific road accident in Karnataka's Haveri | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 28, 2024
New Delhi oC
Thirteen pilgrimage tourists killed after horrific road accident in Karnataka's Haveri

ByHT News Desk
Jun 28, 2024 09:38 AM IST

The incident is said to be happened on the Pune – Bengaluru national highway, and the deceased included two kids.

A total of 13 people were killed in a massive road accident in Karnataka’s Haveri district in the wee hours of Friday, reported The Hindu. The incident is said to be happened on the Pune – Bengaluru national highway, and the deceased included two kids.

Thirteen pilgrimage tourists killed after horrific road accident in Karnataka
Thirteen pilgrimage tourists killed after horrific road accident in Karnataka

Also Read - State-run bus spotted travelling on the wrong side on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. VIDEO

According to the report, at 4 AM near Gundenahalli Cross, an overspeeding mini bus rammed into a stationary truck from behind and caused a horrific collision on the national highway. The dead bodies are reportedly stuck inside the vehicle, and the police teams have already arrived at the spot.

All the deceased are from a single family and were reportedly on a pilgrimage trip. Four people suffered injuries, and they were rushed to a nearby hospital. More details are awaited.

(This is a breaking story and will be updated)

