Thursday, Jun 27, 2024
State-run bus spotted travelling on the wrong side on Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway. VIDEO

ByHT News Desk
Jun 27, 2024 01:45 PM IST

A KSRTC bus was seen driving on the wrong side at Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway, causing danger to the passengers and other commuters.

The traffic violations on Bengaluru - Mysuru expressway continue even after high vigilance by both Karnataka Police and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). A Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus was seen driving on the wrong side at Bengaluru – Mysuru Expressway, causing danger to the passengers and other commuters.

State-run bus spotted travelling on the wrong side on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway
State-run bus spotted travelling on the wrong side on Bengaluru Mysuru Expressway

Also Read - AI-powered cameras catch 12k drivers in 2 weeks on Bengaluru - Mysuru Expressway for traffic violations

The social media user claimed that the video was shot on Saturday and in the video, the bus was seen cruising through the busy road, on a wrong side of it. The user named Shreyas Belur took to social media platform X and wrote, “On the 22 nd June Saturday, During a busy day the KSRTC bus was driving in the opposite direction in Bangalore-Mysuru expressway. He is in the fast lane couple of cars had to quickly change lanes Due to this Reckless bus Driver.”

Meanwhile, the KSRTC responded to the video and promised appropriate action against the bus driver. Many users complained about repeated violations on the expressway and asked the authorities to cancel the driving license. “The drivers licence should be cancelled for wrong side driving , putting passengers and road users' lives in danger,” a user said.

In May, 60 cameras were installed on the Bengaluru—Mysuru Expressway to detect vehicles speeding and causing accidents. These cameras will spot vehicles travelling at higher speeds than the permissible limits and automatically generate traffic challans. The number of accidents on this expressway has been concerning and Karnataka police have been trying to bring them down.

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru.
