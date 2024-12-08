This iconic Bengaluru theatre where Dr. Rajkumar and Rajinikanth used to watch movies is shutting soon. Details

Another popular Bengaluru single-screen landmark, Sampige Theatre, is all set to bite the dust as the management decided to bring down the curtains soon. The iconic theatre, which is located in the heart of Malleshwaram, has been an epicentre for bustling first-day first shows of high-octane Kannada movies for over five decades. The management of Sampige theatre is looking for buyers to sell off the property, reported Deccan Herald. The management of Sampige theatre is looking for buyers to sell off the property.

Why is Sampige theatre shutting down?

According to the report, the management is facing turbulence in running this high-maintenance property amid multiple financial challenges. The reduced film revenues and increasing multiplex screens have eventually brought down the demand for single screens in the tech capital. “Good films that generate revenues to all parties involved are rare. It is tough to run on a single screen in this movie economy. The ticket prices that are not more than ₹200 are not helping us to sustain,” Ramesh Nadubeedi Venkatesh, a partner in theatre ownership, told the publication.

The report also stated that the Sampige theatre was started in 1976, with the screening of Makkala Baghya. Legendary actors like Dr. Rajkumar and superstar Rajinikanth used to watch movies in Sampige theatre on a regular basis. However, the management is going to operate the theater for a few more days until some party closes down the massive real-estate deal in the prime location of Bengaluru.

Earlier this year, another iconic landmark, the Cauvery theatre, which is located on Bengaluru’s Sankey Road, has shut its shop, and is all set to get a makeover as a commercial complex.

The Cauvery theatre, which also started operations in 1974, closed its curtains on April 20. Hindi movies Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and Maidaan were screened for the last time in this popular theatre and many local people watched movies for one last time and relieved good-old days of Bengaluru.