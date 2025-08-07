Search
This one crucial clue sealed Prajwal Revanna’s fate in rape case: A saree hidden in his attic

ByHT News Desk
Published on: Aug 07, 2025 01:02 pm IST

A saree, tucked away inside Prajwal Revanna’s farmhouse, became critical forensic evidence that contributed to his conviction.

A piece of fabric hidden in an attic proved to be the turning point in one of Karnataka’s most high-profile rape case involving former MP Prajwal Revanna.

On August 2, a special court sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of 11 lakh.

A saree, tucked away inside Prajwal Revanna’s farmhouse, became critical forensic evidence that contributed to his conviction for the rape of a 47-year-old domestic worker in Mysuru

(Also Read: In a first, forensic superimposition used in Karnataka to nail Prajwal Revanna in rape case: Report)

According to a report by India Today, investigators found the saree, still carrying traces of physical evidence, inside the attic during a raid.

The garment had allegedly been taken by Prajwal after the assault and was never returned to the survivor. Instead of destroying it, he reportedly hid it away, believing it would never be discovered. That decision, however, turned out to be a crucial error.

On August 2, a special court sentenced Prajwal Revanna to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of 11 lakh. The amount is to be paid as compensation to the survivor. The case involved not only rape, but also the recording of the assault, further strengthening the prosecution’s arguments.

Investigators said that during the course of the inquiry, the survivor told police that Prajwal had forcibly taken her saree after the assault. She suspected it was still somewhere in his farmhouse. Acting on the lead, police conducted a search and found the saree in the attic, after which it was sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL), India Today further reported.

The lab confirmed the presence of semen on the saree, and DNA analysis matched the sample to Prajwal Revanna. Investigators told India Today that this evidence, coupled with the survivor’s detailed testimony, became the backbone of the case.

The DNA confirmation on the saree played a pivotal role in establishing Prajwal's involvement in the crime, ultimately leading to his conviction.

(Also Read: Bengaluru techie, 24, books escort service online, ends up losing 1.49 lakh: Report)

