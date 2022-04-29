Three Karnataka persons among five held for killing man in Palghar
- With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.
With the arrest of five persons, including three from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, police in Maharashtra's Palghar district claimed to have cracked the murder case of a man, whose body was recovered recently on Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway.
The highly decomposed body of the 52-year-old victim, Amarji Gammira Balai, was recovered on April 26 from a place located under the limits of Valiv police station in the district. During the probe, it came to light that he was murdered on April 12 as a result of some dispute, police said.
Of the five accused, Kapil Chandu Rathod, his brother Amol, and Laxman Pawar were arrested from Kalaburagi in Karnataka, while two others - Dinesh and Vishal Ade - were held from Vasai and Bhiwandi respectively, they said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Dr Mahesh Patil of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police commissionerate said that a complaint was lodged on April 16 stating that Balai had gone missing from his house since April 12.
The police registered a missing person's report and launched a probe. "The police got a tip-off that Amol Rathod and his associates had killed Amarji and dumped his body along the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway to destroy the evidence. A case under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence) on April 26," he said.
The police probe team later recovered the highly decomposed body of the victim packed in a suitcase and thrown by the roadside, Patil added. During the investigation, the police found that the victim and the main accused Dinesh Khanayalal Chobisa were locked in a dispute over the past six months over the ownership of a tea stall located in front of a hotel on Kaman-Bhiwandi road.
Chobisa and his associates hatched a conspiracy to eliminate Balai. As per the plan, they called the victim out of his house on April 12, killed him and packed his body in a suitcase before dumping it . It was a case of contract killing and ₹70,000 were involved in the deal, said Pankaj Shirsat, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Tulinj.
-
Bengaluru acid attack: Victim was stalked for years, rejected marriage proposals
A 24-year-old woman has sustained serious burn injuries after her stalker allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday night. On Thursday, after the final rejection, he came prepared to teach her a lesson. According to the police, a day before the accused had warned the victim of dire consequences if she didn't adhere to his demands. Scared of the repercussions of his threat, on Thursday morning she left home for work with her father.
-
Bus conductor charred to death as three buses catch fire in Punjab’s Bathinda district
A conductor was burnt to death after three buses parked at the Bhagta Bhai Ka town of Bathinda district caught fire mysteriously late on Thursday night. Also read: Brutal heatwave sweeps India, mercury past 45-mark amid power crisis: 10 points The bus conductor, Gurdev Singh, was sleeping in one of the vehicles when the incident occurred at the bus stand, 40km from the Bathinda district headquarters. The services of forensic experts have also been requisitioned.
-
BJP identifies 4 areas in Karnataka to improve assembly seat tally
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party has identified four areas where it needs to put in more effort to be able to meet its target of winning 150 of the 224 seats in the Karnataka assembly. A functionary said the party will redouble efforts in Bengaluru Rural, which has 19 assembly seats and where it did not perform well in the last election. BJP has set a target of winning 13-15 seats in the region.
-
Amid iftar row, BHU clarifies, 'Tradition 2 decades old. V-C didn't organise'
Day after Banaras Hindu University witnessed protests over iftar party organised at the campus, the university has issued a statement regarding the entire controversy. The assistant information and public relations officer of the university, Chander Shekher Gwari, took to Twitter alleging misinformation on the entire issue. The chief proctor of BHU had said that iftar parties were organised in different hostels and students from all communities participated.
-
24-year-old Bengaluru woman attacked with acid after rejecting marriage offer
A 24-year-old woman sustained serious burns when a man allegedly threw acid on her on Thursday after she rejected his marriage proposal. According to police, the incident happened in a finance company where she worked. The woman was climbing the stairs when 27-year-old a garment factory worker, Nagesh, threw acid on her. She sustained burns in the face, neck, hands and head. The police said the accused had been following her for many years.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics