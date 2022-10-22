To protest damaged roads, locals in this part of Karnataka bathed with mud water

In a demonstration against dilapidated roads, which could not sustain the recent downpour, residents in Karnataka's Tumkuru took bath in muddy water, and the videos were widely shared on social media. The stir took place at Hulikeri in Tumkur district. It was said to be aimed at garnering the attention of elusive officials after a nearly four kilometres of stretch was water-logged.

The condition of the roads, as per news agency ANI, has been poor for quite some time now and it sees waterlogging and inundation often. Locals say they have put in several requests with authorities for repair in the past, which have fallen on deaf ears.

Hence, hapless locals staged the demonstration, shouting slogans against the authorities while bathing in the slush.

Incessant rains have also battered the state capital of Bengaluru for the last few days, resulting in waterlogging in several parts of the city.

It also brought back a flood-like situation that prompted IT professionals and employees to take tractors to work.

The downpour led to inundation of streets, vehicle and property damage, besides disruption to daily life, wall collapses and traffic congestions. Visuals of floating belongings and two-wheelers being washed away surfaced online.

The city has already broken the record for the wettest year in history by recording 1,704 mm of rainfall this year.

(With ANI inputs)