'Told to leave for not knowing Hindi': Bengaluru man after clash with apartment security guard

Amid escalating Kannadigas vs “outsiders” debate in Bengaluru, another video has surfaced on social media platforms where a resident from an apartment complex in city's Horamavu area alleges that a security guard told him to leave if he couldn't communicate in Hindi. The video posted on X, shows a scuffle between a resident and a security guard.(X)

The video, originally posted by Manjunath on Facebook and later circulated on X (formerly Twitter), shows a scuffle between a resident and a security guard in a parking area. In the footage, the man recording the video claims in Kannada, "This security guard is telling me not to live in the apartment if I don't know Hindi."

He goes on to say that when he asked the guard to learn and speak in Kannada, the guard physically confronted him. However, HT.com could not independently verify the video.

How did the X user react?

Many users on X condemned the incident, urging the police to take swift action, while others called for the prompt implementation of an immigration control act. In contrast, one user highlighted that Kannadigas tend to focus predominantly on matters concerning the state and language.

In recent times, the sentiment of protecting Kannada culture and language has intensified, with some locals expressing frustration over non-Kannadiga migrants not adapting to the language and culture.

Recently, an influencer based in Bengaluru, Sugandha Sharma, sparked controversy by claiming that without north Indians, paying guest (PG) accommodations and clubs would be empty, and landlords would lose their rental income. She also remarked that the city would miss out on "girls dancing to Punjabi songs."

She faced widespread backlash on social media for these statements, with several notable figures, including Kannada singer Chandan Shetty, actors Chaithra J Achar and Anupama Gowda condemning her remarks.

