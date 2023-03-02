Top vacation spots from Bengaluru ahead of Holi

As the festival of colours approaches, here is a curated list of affordable offbeat places you can visit for a quick vacation to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city. Make spontaneous travel plans this holiday season ahead of Holi.(Unsplash)

1. Gudibande Fort: Located at just 100 kilometres (kms) away from Bengaluru, the Gudibande fort is the best place if you are a trek enthusiast. Enjoy a scenery desked with vast landscapes, hills, rivers and tiny villages.

The fort is atop a hill near Karnataka's Chikballapura.((Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter))

2. Nandi Hills: Located at an ideal 60 kilometres away from Bengaluru city, Nandi Hills is perfect if you want to relax and watch low-lying clouds at the top of the hill, or go for a trekking and camping experience filled with adventure. You can even go paragliding at Nandi Hills.

3. Shivanasamudra: Best known for its waterfalls - Barachukki and Gaganachukki - Shivanasamudra is located near Mandya district of Karnataka, and is a vibrant sight to watch.

4. Gokarna: Not only does Gokarna offer you a chill beach vibe, but it is also known as a temple town in Uttara Kannada district. It is a perfect destination for some solo-traveling, with many backpacking hostels in the town. Do not miss visiting the spectacular Murudeshwar temple which is just an hour away from Gokarna.

5. Horsley Hills: A three-hour ride through highways and beautiful villages, Horsley Hills is situated around 150 kms away from Bengaluru in Andhra Pradesh.

A beautiful terrain of mountains dotted with green.((Musthaq Ahamad-Twitter))

6. Gandikota: Also located in Andhra Pradesh, at a distance of about 280 kms from Bengaluru, this is a definite must visit for its serene views. Known for the Gandikota fort, it also houses the prettiest canyons and caves, which will make for one memorable trip.

Do not miss the 'Grand Canyon Of India' Gandikota along with the winding and breath-taking Belum caves.

7. Bylakuppe: At around 220 kms from Bengaluru, Bylakuppe has the second largest Tibetan settlement in the world. An unmissable getaway for the several beautiful monasteries located here.