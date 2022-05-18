Two dead amid heavy rainfall, floods in Bengaluru; IMD issues 'orange' alert
BENGALURU: At least two people were killed, while several others were left scrambling for shelter as heavy rainfall battered large parts of Bengaluru. Three workers were stuck in a flooded pipeline in Ullal Upanagara, and only one person managed to escape.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an Orange alert for urban and rural districts of Bengaluru, predicting heavy rainfall for the next 4-5 days.
Several parts of India’s IT capital were left inundated after Tuesday night’s unprecedented rainfall that continued till early hours on Wednesday, damaging property and leaving the 12 million-odd residents of the city in a state of despair.
Nearly 3-4 feet of water in localities such as Nayandahalli, Wilson Garden, Silk Board, Cambridge layout, among other places, left people and vehicles wading to safety.
According to the IMD, Bengaluru city received 114.6 mm of rainfall, while the international airport area received 65.6 mm. Localities around the HAL airport area received 86.4 mm rainfall.
“Generally cloudy sky. Few spells of rain and thundershowers, heavy at times very likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 28 and 20 degrees Celsius, respectively,” the forecast for the next 24 hours stated.
Areas such as Horamavu received around 155 mm of rains, adding to the plight of residents who barely have proper roads or any kind of civic infrastructure.
All Bihar gram panchayats to have their own websites now
All gram panchayats in Bihar will soon have their own websites as part of the state government's mission to bring in accountability and transparency in the system of rural governance. These websites will contain demographic details, places of historical importance, important institutions as well as details of elected representatives of the area. Panchayati raj minister Samrat Chaudhary said the state government had also allocated ₹3261 crore as its grant for gram panchayats.
Delhi govt seeks report from MCDs on demolition drives since April 1
Maintaining its stand of opposing the demolition drives carried out by the three Bharatiya Janata Party-led municipal corporations of Delhi (MCDs), the Delhi government has now sought reports from the three civic bodies on all “bulldozer actions” carried out since April 1 this year. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also asked his party MLAs to even prepare to go to prison to protect people from the demolition drives.
Delhiwale: Knock knock! Who’s there?
The door is stained with tiny shreds of old peeling paint. The latch is entwined into a small lock so rusty that it has turned red. Green plants are growing uncut on the front. Studded with faded brasses, this is a traditional wood door you might chance upon in Old Delhi, or in any other historic neighbourhood such as Mehrauli. The lane otherwise consists of low altitude multi-storey housings. The fascinating door stands out.
Delhi CM Kejriwal meets heroes involved in Mundka fire rescue
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met a group of people who rescued dozens of people trapped from the multi-storey building in Mundka where at least 27 people died in a fire last week. Last Friday, a massive fire spread through the three floors of the building where a CCTV and Wi-Fi router assembling unit was being run illegally.
Jammu MC passes resolution to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious, public places
In a move aimed at reducing noise pollution and providing relief to people, especially students, ailing and the elderly, the Jammu municipal corporation on Tuesday passed a resolution for the removal of loudspeakers and public address systems operating without permission from religious and public places, evoking criticism from the rival Congress. Corporators from the Opposition stiffly opposed the decision and said that it will vitiate peaceful atmosphere of Jammu, known for brotherhood.
