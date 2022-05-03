Travel made faster from coast to Bengaluru from June 1
Travellers who frequent the coast from Bengaluru are in luck as the South Western Railway (SWR) has cut down the journey time of Kannur-Bengaluru Express by 20 minutes and Karwar-Bengaluru Express by 45 minutes from next month onwards.
The SWR was able to reduce the travel time for both the trains as the tracks between Hassan and Shravanabelagola were recently repaired under a track renewal program, after which trains running that route could amp up their speeds.
The Kannur-Bengaluru overnight express, which passes through Mangaluru Central and reaches Bengaluru at 6.50 a.m. every day, will reach the city by 6:30 a.m. after June 1. Meanwhile, the Karwar-Bengaluru Panchaganga Express which would previously arrive at the KSR Bengaluru city railway station at 8 a.m., would reach the station by 7:15 a.m. after June 1.
However, a report on The Hindu clarified that there is no change in the arrival timings of both the trains at Mangaluru and Karwar. The Kannur-Bengaluru Express leaves Mangaluru Central at 8.10 p.m., while the Panchaganga Express leaves Karwar at 6 p.m. From June 1, the journey between Mangaluru and Bengaluru will take 10:20 hours and from Karwar to Bengaluru will take 13:15 hours.
Frequent track renewals would help avoid accidents and ensure safe travel for all passengers. Several trains were halted and delayed in Yeshvantpur on Saturday after a cargo train derailed due to a worn out track. Lines 3 to 7 were affected, while trains continued on their way without interruption on lines 1 and 2. And the tracks damaged due to the derailment were restored.
Pune district reports 45 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
PUNE Pune district reported 45 new Covid-19 cases and no deaths due to the infection in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million out of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 210 are currently active cases. Pune city reported 35 new Covid-19 cases which took the progressive count to 680,498 and the death toll stood at 9,713.
‘Will take to streets if…’: MNS leaders warn after case against Raj Thackeray
Soon after the Aurangabad police on Tuesday registered an offence against Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers at mosques, some leaders of the party have warned that they would hit the streets if further action is taken the MNS head. During a speech in Aurangabad on May 1, Raj Thackeray had asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.
Bengaluru start-up partners with electric mobility provider in major EV push
In a major boost to the EV sector in Bengaluru, a local start-up called Log9 Materials has partnered with Indeanta Ventures Pvt Ltd, which provides electric mobility service solutions to make easily accessible rapid charging batteries. Log9, which is a battery-technology and deep-technology start-up will be making RapidX batteries for Indeanta's two and three-wheeler EV platforms.
After a slight surge, new Covid-19 cases begin to stabilise in Maharashtra
PUNE After a slight surge reported in the new Covid-19 cases in the state, the number of cases has now stabilised. The number of deaths reported in the state has also gone down to less than 2 per day. In the past one week, only 10 Covid-19 deaths were reported in the state. As 1,152 new cases were reported, the case fatality rate stood at 0.86%.
Heatwave: Delhi parents demand changed school timings, advanced summer breaks
Last week, the Centre issued a health advisory that comprised do's and don'ts for the public. It also urged states and union territories (UTs) to review their health preparedness for availability of ample quantities of essential medicines and necessary equipment while ensuring enough drinking water and continued functioning of cooling appliances in critical areas.
