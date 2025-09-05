Search
Travelers to now pay toll on Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway. Here are the rates: Report

ByHT News Desk, Bengaluru
Published on: Sept 05, 2025 04:55 pm IST

Motorists on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will now pay tolls, with charges varying by vehicle type and direction, starting September 4.

Motorists traveling on the Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway will now have to pay to use the 71-km stretch between Hoskote and Kolar Gold Fields (KGF), as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) officially started toll collection on Thursday, September 4.

An aerial view shows partially opened stretch of Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway in Hoskote.(AFP)
The expressway, which had been toll-free since its unofficial opening in March, now comes with fixed charges based on vehicle type and direction of travel.

New toll rates for cars

Hedigenabele (near Hoskote) to Sundarapalya (near KGF): 185 one-way, and 275 round trip, The Times of India reported.

Sundarapalya to Hedigenabele: 190 one-way and 280 round trip

Other vehicle categories such as light goods vehicles, minibuses, buses and trucks will have to pay higher rates, ranging from 295 to 955, depending on the route and number of trips.

Toll plazas now active

The stretch features four toll plazas located at:

  1. Hedigenabele
  2. Agrahara
  3. Krishnarajapura
  4. Sundarapalya

The NHAI has confirmed that those who have purchased the annual Fastag pass ( 3,000) can also use this route without paying per trip. For frequent commuters, monthly passes for cars cost 6,105 (50 one-way trips) or 6,260 for round trips, the report stated.

Speed limit and future plans

Designed for maximum speeds of 120 kmph, this segment marks the first officially operational phase of the larger 262-km Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway. However, construction in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu is still ongoing, and the full corridor is now expected to be completed by July 2026.

With tolling now active, the expressway moves from trial phase to commercial operations.

