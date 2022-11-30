Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Trial run of electric locomotive begins between Karnataka's Birur and Arsikere

Trial run of electric locomotive begins between Karnataka's Birur and Arsikere

Updated on Nov 30, 2022 01:57 PM IST

The 42-km route was recently electrified by the South Western Railways and this will be the first electric locomotive between the two towns in the southern state.

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh

The South Western Railways on Tuesday conducted a successful trial run of an electric locomotive train between Karnataka’s Birur and Arsikere towns. The 42-km route was recently electrified by the South Western Railways and this will be the first electric locomotive between the two towns in the southern state.

In a Tweet, the ministry of railways wrote, “Marching Towards #100PercentElectrification. Successful trial run has been conducted on the newly electrified Birur - Arsikere section (42 RKM) of @SWRRLY in Karnataka. This will facilitate swift and seamless movement of passenger & freight trains.”

South Western Railways chief engineer Jai Pal Singh inspected the trail run on Tuesday from the loco pilot's compartment of the new electric locomotive. The railway wing shared a video and wrote, “Shri Jaipal Singh, Principal Chief Electrical Engineer, inspected Birur-Arsikere section of #Mysuru Division, today. Trial run of electric locomotive on the newly electrified line was successfully conducted.”

The department also informed that the new train will also reduce carbon footprint. “... this will reduce carbon footprint and facilitate seamless movement of passenger & freight trains,” read another tweet.

Earlier, a meeting was held between Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, in which the Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) was asked to finish the electrification and operational works between Bengaluru and Hubballi route. Reports indicate that a Vande Bharat express is likely to be announced between Bengaluru and Hubballi.

