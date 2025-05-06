‘Trying to create confusion regarding caste census in state’: BJP's BY Vijayendra slams Karnataka CM

Karnataka BJP President BY Vijayendra has accused Chief Minister Siddaramaiah of creating confusion regarding caste census in the state, further alleging that Siddaramaiah's government is doing "dirty politics" by using the issue of caste census. BJP leader BY Vijayendra(X)

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, Vijayendra said that the state government has no authority to conduct a caste census.

"Recently, the Central govt headed by Narendra Modi ji has decided to conduct a caste census. We welcome this decision. We have been hearing about the caste census in our state for many years. Siddaramaiah has been talking about the Jayprakash Hegde report, but nothing has been implemented. The state government has no authority to conduct a caste census. Siddaramaiah's government is only doing drama here and doing dirty politics by using caste census...He is trying to create confusion regarding caste census in the state," the state BJP President said.

Earlier today, former Prime Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Deve Gowda launched an attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah over the caste census.

Taking aim at CM Siddaramaiah, Deve Gowda accused him of failing to act on caste census demands despite having the political opportunity.

"The Chief Minister, who calls himself a hero for SCs and STs, should first reveal what actions he took as CM. He presented 16 budgets, yet couldn't approve a caste census. His own ministers failed to defend him," Gowda said.

He pointed out that while CM Siddaramaiah had discussed the Kantharaju Commission report and later the Nagmohandas Committee recommendations, no decision had materialised under his leadership.

"Now, Siddaramaiah wants to teach the Prime Minister and the Home Minister about social justice?" Gowda remarked.

In a pointed conclusion, the JD(S) leader challenged CM Siddaramaiah to "first disclose how many backwards class members are employed in his own office."

Speaking to ANI, Deve Gowda affirmed his party's full support for the caste-based enumeration initiated by the Union government and questioned Siddaramaiah's record on the matter during his tenure as chief minister.

"We have already supported the caste census announced by the Union government. As the Prime Minister and the Union Home Ministry have assured, no injustice will be done to any community, and utmost care will be taken during the census. Our party stands by the Centre's decision," Deve Gowda said.

He added that JD(S) leaders, including his son HD Kumaraswamy and grandson Nikhil Kumaraswamy, were united in backing the Centre's move.

"States like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Telangana may have their own approaches, but the Centre is handling this in a structured manner," he said.

Reiterating his faith in the Union government, Deve Gowda said, "The Prime Minister will not allow injustice to any community, and we will stand firmly with him."

The Karnataka government on Monday launched a comprehensive caste census targeting Scheduled Castes (SCs) to gather empirical data on sub-caste demographics.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, addressing a press conference, said the exercise aims to ensure equitable distribution of reservation benefits and uphold social justice.

The survey, which will run from May 5 to May 17, will be conducted in three phases: door-to-door visits, special camps, and an online self-declaration option. A one-member commission headed by retired High Court Judge Nagamohan Das will oversee the process.

"The government is committed to implementing internal reservation within SC communities based on accurate data," CM Siddaramaiah said.

"The 2011 census lacked detailed sub-caste information, making this exercise necessary for fair policy decisions."

Over 65,000 teachers have been deployed as enumerators, with one supervisor assigned for every 10-12 surveyors. Citizens are urged to provide correct sub-caste details either during home visits, at designated camps (May 19 to 21), or via online submission (May 19-23).

The move follows a Supreme Court ruling on August 1, 2024, allowing states to introduce internal quotas for SCs based on empirical evidence. The Nagamohan Das Commission stressed the need for verified population data before such implementation.

The commission is expected to submit its report within 60 days of data collection, after which the government will finalise reservation policies. A dedicated helpline has been set up for public queries.

"This survey ensures no community is left behind in Karnataka's development journey," the CM added.