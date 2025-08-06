Tumakuru ICCC launches ‘pick my garbage’ initiative: QR code-based service offers garbage collection on demand

In a bold step to streamline urban waste management, the Tumakuru City Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) has unveiled “Pick My Garbage,” a digital initiative that allows residents to schedule garbage pickup at their preferred times using a QR code, marking a first for the city’s municipal services. While it has garnered online praise, concerns about potential misuse and pressure on sanitation workers have also been raised. (HT File Photo/For representation)

ALSO READ | ‘Yawning DCM, sleeping CM’: BJP attacks Karnataka govt over DK Shivakumar's ‘yawn' moment

Announced Monday on the social media platform X, “Pick My Garbage” immediately generated significant public interest, accumulating 11,500 views at the time this article was being written. The program is currently being piloted in wards 1 and 2 of Tumkur city, with the ICCC inviting residents in these areas to scan a QR code, request pickup, and benefit from door-to-door garbage collection at a time that suits their household – all free of charge during this trial phase.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru man’s ‘ ₹415 for 6 km’ rant goes viral: 'Is Wednesday the day to avoid work from office?'

""Pick my garbage" is live now. You can use the QR Code to request for picking garbage at your time. Presently in pilot at ward no 1 and 2 of Tumkur City," the Tumakuru ICCC said on X.

The move drew widespread support online, with residents lauding the program as a “great” initiative that brings much-needed flexibility to civic services. Several social media users asked for the same service in Bengaluru, writing, “Why can’t the BBMP do this in Bengaluru?”

However, some expressed concerns that the on-demand service might encourage people to dispose of garbage at their convenience, but will potentially lead to inefficiencies because of extra pressure on sanitation workers.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru saree shop’s ChatGPT-style display ad goes viral, fascinates the internet

ICCC officials are likely to gather feedback, measure operational capacity and identify any potential bottlenecks during the pilot phase in wards 1 and 2 before considering an expansion to other parts of Tumkur city.