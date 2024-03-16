Bengaluru police on Friday arrested two accused for allegedly killing an Uzbekistan woman who was found dead at a hotel in the city on Wednesday reported Deccan Herald. The accused are identified as Amrit and Robert, the staff of the same hotel. Two arrested for allegedly killing Uzbekistan woman in Bengaluru hotel: Report

According to the report, the two suspects entered the woman’s room on Wednesday to clean and found her with foreign currency. They decided to rob her and started attacking her. They later smothered her with a pillow and killed her before looting the cash and an expensive mobile phone.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Also Read - Revision of water tariffs likely in Bengaluru: Shivakumar

The Seshadripuram police booked a murder case on both the accused, who are the natives of Assam. Further investigation is going on.

According to a statement from the hotel staff, Zareena Djeparova arrived in Bengaluru on March 5 on a business visa and booked a room for ten days on the second floor of Star Hotel. On Thursday, the agent arranged her arrival at the hotel tried reaching her on the phone. He then contacted the hotel, but she did not respond to any calls.

The staff then opened the door with the master key and found her lying on the floor with a bedsheet wrapped over her. They then immediately called the police, and a probe was launched. The police have also notified the Ministry of External Affairs to contact the victim’s family.

Police, along with forensic experts and canine units, conducted an on-site investigation, and the body was sent to Bowring Hospital for an autopsy on Thursday.