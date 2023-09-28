Two poll officers attacked during Milk Producers’ Union election in Karnataka

Two election officers were attacked by five to six men on their way to the polling booth for the election of the director of the Milk Producers’ Union in Ramanagara district on Wednesday, a senior police officer familiar with the matter said, adding that they also robbed ballot papers and a laptop. Two election officers attacked by assailants in Ramanagara district on Wednesday. (Representational Image)

The police said the attack took place near Hospalaya in magadi Taluk, on the Magadi-Kunigal road.

According to officials the election for the director’s position in the Hullenahalli Milk Producer Cooperative Society was scheduled to take place on Wednesday. Returning officer Umesh and Usha were on their way to oversee the election when they were ambushed. The assailants, intercepted their vehicle, and attacked the officers.

The attackers forcibly seized the ballot papers, a laptop and a mobile phone from the car. Umesh attempted to retrieve the papers from their possession, but the assailants managed to escape in a Santro car they had arrived in. While escaping, the attackers also hit Usha with the car, who was in front of the vehicle.

“While we were heading towards Hullenahalli milk producers’ cooperative society office to elect the director, five to six unknown individuals stopped our car,” election officer B Umesh told reporters. He said the assailants snatched the ballot papers and a laptop from them and fled from the scene in a car.

“This is the first kind of incident in an election under the Magadi police limits. We have registered a case under section 393 (robbery) and 353 (obstructing to public servant to perform duty) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Magadi deputy superintendent of police (SP) KM Praveen Kumar told HT. He said they have identified the attackers and formed a police team to nab the accused soon.

The election of the director for the Hullenahalli Milk Producers Cooperative Association, took place after 23 years, and has been long-awaited by the local community.

