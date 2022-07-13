Two school unions write to PM, CM; seek action against edu min
Two school associations from the state on Tuesday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Basavaraj Bommai against Karnataka Primary and Secondary education minister BC Nagesh for his “unscientific decision making”.
President of the Karnataka unit of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA), Lokesh Talikatte, in the letter addressed to Modi has demanded action against Nagesh.
“Sir, we are very sorry to bring to your kind notice that a few leaders, under your leadership, have failed to understand the spirit of your functioning. They behave like an uncrowned king. The Education Minister for Primary and Higher Secondary Education of Karnataka is one such,” the letter read.
“It is the ardent duty of the state to provide quality education to every pupil of the state. But our minister doesn’t understand this and always works against it. You are aware of the effects of Covid on education. Students have suffered due to a lack of education continuously for two years. To add to this, child marriage, child labour etc. crept in again,” added the letter.
It went on to add that instead of giving attention to such challenging issues, Nagesh was focusing on issues such as textbook revision. “It is uncalled for. The result is, even after two months of school reopening, the government is not in a position to supply textbooks. Our minister is using National Education Policy (NEP) as a scarecrow. The state government has not allocated any funds for NEP implementation. The responsible education minister has simply indulged in loose talks for two years and has become a laughing stock,” the letter added.
Associated Management Of Primary And Secondary Schools in Karnataka in a letter to Bommai questioned the Karnataka government’s proposed position paper on making language education a part of the NEP.
The letter pointed out that the state’s NEP 2020, which proposes that education in the local language or mother tongue, is problematic. “Wherever possible, the medium of instruction until at least Class 5, but preferably till Class 8 and beyond will be the home language/mother-tongue/local language/regional language. In accordance with this, the position paper recommends that the medium of instruction should be compulsorily mother tongue/home language / local language / regional language (Kannada). Starting from the foundational level up to Class 5,” read the proposal to which the association took objection.
“The committee has failed in knowing and understanding the landmark judgement as per which right to education is a fundamental right flowing from Article 21 of the Constitution. By virtue of Article 21-A, right to free and compulsory primary education is a fundamental right guaranteed to all children between the age of six to fourteen years. The right to choose a medium of instruction is implicit in the right to education. It is a fundamental right of the parent and the child to choose the medium of instruction even in primary schools,” read the letter.
The letter said that as per the proposal, the government policy compelling children studying in other government recognized schools to have primary education only in the mother tongue or the regional language is in violation of Article 19(1)(g), 26 and 30(1) of the Constitution.
“The Hon’ble Supreme Court considering the matter in light of Articles 350-A, 19-1(a), 19-1(g), 19(2), 21, 21-A and the other Articles inter alia, held that right of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution includes the freedom of a child to be educated at the primary stage of school in a language of the choice of the child and the state cannot impose controls on such choice just because it thinks that it will be more beneficial for the child if he is taught in the primary stage of school in his mother tongue,” the letter said.
“A child or on his behalf his parent or guardian, therefore, has a right to freedom of choice with regard to the medium of instruction in which the child would like to be educated at the primary stage in school,” the association said.
The education minister and his office didn’t respond to the HT’s request for a comment on the allegations made against him.
-
Railways gear up for Kanwar Yatra with spl trains and extended runs
The railways have decided to extend the run of two trains for the convenience of devotees who will bring kanwar from Haridwar during the Kanwar Yatra that starts from July 14. Senior divisional commercial manager, Moradabad division, Sudhir Singh said that Delhi- Saharanpur and Delhi- Shamli passenger trains will now operate till Hardwar due to the Kanwar Yatra. A mela special train will also operate daily between Moradabad and Luxar in Hardwar district.
-
Rain havoc: Four more deaths take toll to 16 in Karnataka
At least four people lost their lives to the incessant rains across Karnataka on Tuesday, persons in the know of the development said. Rescue workers on Tuesday morning recovered the bodies of two men who were washed away in a flooded river in Dakshina Kannada. The two were reported missing since Sunday, after the Maruti 800 car they were travelling in plummeted into the rivulet near Baithadka Masjid on the Manjeshwar-Puttur-Subramanya highway.
-
Himachal: Jai Ram lays foundation stones of five projects at Seraj
Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday laid the foundation stones of five development projects worth Rs 8 crore at Seraj's Shikawari. Jai Ram, while performing puja at Dev Vishnu Matlora temple in his home constituency, also announced the opening of a primary health centre besides lift irrigation schemes worth Rs 5.12 crore in Shikawari.
-
Destruction of democratic values causes anarchy, not population: Akhilesh
Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said anarchy is not caused by population but due to the destruction of democratic values. Yadav's statement was in an apparent reference to chief minister Yogi Adityanath's comments on “population and demographic imbalance” made during a World Population Day event in Lucknow on Monday. The SP chief said this in a one-line tweet in Hindi.
-
BJP discriminating in fund allocation in Kalyana Karnataka: Cong
Former minister and Congress legislator from Chittapur in Kalaburagi, Priyank Kharge on Tuesday hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government for alleged discrimination in disbursal of funds in the district and region. Dasarahalli, where the JD(S) is in power has received ₹288 crore, data from the Congress shows. Karnataka ministers Murugesh Nirani, Prabhu Chavan and Shankar Patil Munenakoppa incharge of Kalaburagi, Yadgir, Bidar and Raichur respectively could not be reached for comment.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics