Dalit priest attacked by upper caste members in Tumakuru, say police

Members of an upper caste community allegedly assaulted a Dalit priest at the Bidirambika and Chikamma Devi temple in Karnataka’s Tumakuruduring the annual car festival on April 7, police said, adding that the victim is yet to file a formal complaint. Members of an upper caste community allegedly assaulted a Dalit priest at the Bidirambika and Chikamma Devi temple in Tumakuru (Agencies/Representative use)

According to the officials close to developments, a group of people from Lingayat, an upper caste community, assaulted Lingaraju, a priest at the temple belonging to the Mujarai department in Bidagudi village of the Tipaturu taluk on April 7.

At the annual car festival of the temple, held for four days between April 7 to 10, the upper caste people called the priest to the temple and assaulted him over a petty issue, officials said.

The priest was also allegedly not allowed to avail treatment.

“An attempt was made to attack other Dalits who had gone to worship at the temple as well. After getting the information about the incident, the police reached the spot and conducted an investigation. However, no case was registered,” Honnavalli police inspector B Rajesh told HT.

“We have received a complaint orally from the victim’s family members. We immediately rushed to the spot. But, by that time we reached, both groups were holding talks,” he added.

He further said both communities decided not to file a complaint. “So, we did not register an FIR. If they give a complaint, we will take action,” he added.

Last month, an incident of untouchability came to light in Haveri, the hometown of Kanakadasa, a great saint ,philosopher and poet of vachanas..

The incident occurred at Nandihalli in Ranebennur taluk of the district, where the Dalit woman and her son were attacked and ransacked by the upper caste people who had entered the temple.

Upper caste people were enraged that Dalits defied entry restrictions and entered the Basaveshwara temple to worship, people close to developments said.

In January, an incident where Dalit families were boycotted by upper caste people was reported in Shagoti village of Gadag taluk.

The Dalits were boycotted from temples, grocery shops, and hotels, among other places. When Dalit youths were questioned, an altercation took place between the two groups, police said.

The video had gone viral in which the shopkeeper was seen saying he would be fined if he gave them groceries. However, the social welfare department officials had not visited the village. But a case was registered against a few upper caste people.