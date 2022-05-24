VHP leader hints at 'Ram Mandir-like campaign' in Mangaluru

After a temple-like structure was found underneath an old mosque on the outskirts of Karnataka's Mangaluru, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) leader has hinted at the possibility of a "Ram Mandir-like campaign" and vowed to continue the legal fight for the premises.

In a meeting held by the VHP on Sunday in which villagers and the local BJP leader participated, it was decided to perform the 'Thamboola Prashne' ritual in the village (not on the disputed site) before May 26, to ascertain the presence of God on the premises.

A Hindu temple-like architectural structure was discovered in April during the renovation work at Juma Masjid in Malali, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. The renovation work was being conducted by the mosque authorities.

"A temple-like structure found in Malali Masjid while it was being renovated. At that time, we appealed deputy commissioner and we went through the legal process. We called a meeting with the locals regarding the incident and we took a decision to conduct "Thamboola Prashne" before May 26 to ascertain which God was situated there earlier," VHP leader Pradeep Saripalla said.

"Then we will do "Ashtamangala Prashne". Also, we will continue the legal fight. All Hindus here strongly believe there was definitely a Hindu god. After all these rituals we will form a committee to regain the place. The fight might be like the Ram Mandir campaign," the VHP leader added.

Local MLA Bharath Shetty demanded an archaeological survey into the matter.

"The VHP leaders, Bajrang Dal leaders and some other Hindu organisations went to the court and got a stay on the demolition of the mosque so that the temple-like structures are not demolished without proper investigation. The Archaeological department should conduct a total survey to find out the truth," he said.

Earlier, the VHP leaders had appealed to the district administration to halt the work till the documents were verified.

Meanwhile, Dakshina Kannada Commissionerate has ordered to maintain the status quo of the structure till further orders. The administration is looking into the land records and has appealed to people to maintain peace. (ANI)