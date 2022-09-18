Vijayan meets Bommai, Karnataka says no to Kerala's railway line proposals

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan met Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai on Sunday in Bengaluru to discuss several issues concerning the two states, including the extension of these railway lines to Karnataka. Bommai is believed to have said no to the proposals of the Kerala government to extend railway lines to Karnataka.

Post the meeting, Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai said to reporters, “Kerala CM came for bilateral talks between two states. We are sister states and there is a lot of cultural exchange between both states. However, the proposals for railways lines, one from Kasargod to Dakshina Kannada and Mysore to Thalassery fall in an eco-sensitive zone with national tiger reserve and elephant sanctuaries. These are all old proposals which were earlier rejected. Even now, our government made clear that it is not possible to give approval to these railway lines."

According to news agency ANI, both the chief ministers discussed the inter-state and mutual interest topics between the two states that share the border. Bommai also felicitated his counterpart Vijayan.

Meanwhile, recently Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin has urged the central government to clear a high-speed rail corridor connecting locations in the state to cities outside the Tamil Nadu border.

After the meeting, Pinarayi Vijayan will attend a public meeting of CPM at Bagepally of Karnataka, which is located around 100 kilometres from the state’s capital.