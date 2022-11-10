Vir Das's Bengaluru show deferred after receiving heat from right-wing group

Stand-up comedian Vir Das announced that his show in Bengaluru which is scheduled today (Thursday) is postponed due to ‘unavoidable circumstances.’ On Monday, Hindu Janajagruti Samiti demanded police to cancel the show and claimed that his show ‘hurts religious sentiments of Hindus’

Vir Das took to Instagram and wrote, “Hey folks. Due to unavoidable circumstances, we are pushing the Bengaluru show. New details and dates soon. Sorry for the inconvenience.”

The stand-up show is supposed to happen at Chowdiah Memorial Hall in Bengaluru’s Malleshwaram.

In a police complaint filed at the city's Vyalikaval Police Station on Monday, the right-wing fringe group mentioned, "It is not right to allow such a controversial person to hold such a program in a communally sensitive area like Bangalore. When Karnataka is already facing many law-and-order problems due to communal incidents, such events could vitiate law-and-order and should not be allowed. We demand this program be canceled immediately."

The group also referred to Vir Das' controversial 'two Indias' jest at a show in the United States in November last year. “Earlier he made derogatory statements against women, our prime minister and India at John F Kennedy Center in Washington D.C.... denigrated the nation," said the complaint.

This is not the first time a comedy show is being cancelled in Bengaluru due to pressure from the fringe groups. Earlier comedian Munawar Faruqui’s show was also cancelled twice after it failed to get permission from the police officials.

