WATCH: Bengaluru celebrates India's win against Pak in Asia Cup 2022
Fans in Bengaluru were seen running to the streets with the tricolour to celebrate India's win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 cricket match held in Dubai.
India's victory in Sunday's cricket match against Pakistan by five wickets at the Asia Cup 2022 left fans countrywide jubilant. In Bengaluru, people went into celebration mode by taking to the streets in huge numbers, dancing, chanting slogans, and waving the national flag.
Several took to social media to share videos of the celebrations. "One of the streets in Bengaluru right now," a Twitter user called Shilpa captioned a video.
India scored 148 runs and took five wickets after Pakistan was all out with a score of 147 for 19.5 overs. Of the Indian team's total score, Hardik Pandya made 33 runs off of 17 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja made 35 off of 29 balls. Virat Kohli meanwhile scored 35 off 34 balls. While Pandya was the star of the evening as he finished off the match with a winning six, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the most wickets, four for 26 balls.
Also read: Kohli looks up, mouths 'bach gaye' in million-dollar reaction to Jadeja's LBW survival in India vs Pakistan game
A video of Bengalureans - watching a live telecast of the match - was also shared by news agency ANI with the caption: “People celebrate in Bengaluru as India defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022.”
“What a match!!! Celebration scenes in Namma Bengaluru #INDvsPAK,” a local tweeted, sharing a video in which a huge crowd can be seen on streets, waving a national flag.
Also read: Watch: Karthik's special gesture for Hardik Pandya after match-winning six vs Pakistan sums up entire India's emotions
“How Bengaluru people celebrating our victory on Pakistan, masssssss, #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #hardik #india #Pakistan,” another Twitter user said.
Bengaluru was indeed embraced in a spirit of revelry with the win, which was evident in the visuals that emerged on social media. Shouts and cheers for the players of the Indian team echoed in the streets of Bengaluru as cricket lovers celebrated late into the night in one spirit.
