Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / WATCH: Bengaluru celebrates India's win against Pak in Asia Cup 2022

WATCH: Bengaluru celebrates India's win against Pak in Asia Cup 2022

bengaluru news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 11:14 AM IST

Fans in Bengaluru were seen running to the streets with the tricolour to celebrate India's win against Pakistan at the Asia Cup 2022 cricket match held in Dubai.

Bengaluru residents celebrated India's win against Pakistan at the cricket match held in Dubai on Sunday by shouting "India, India" and waving the tricolour.(Twitter video)
Bengaluru residents celebrated India's win against Pakistan at the cricket match held in Dubai on Sunday by shouting "India, India" and waving the tricolour.(Twitter video)
ByYamini C S | Edited by Swati Bhasin

India's victory in Sunday's cricket match against Pakistan by five wickets at the Asia Cup 2022 left fans countrywide jubilant. In Bengaluru, people went into celebration mode by taking to the streets in huge numbers, dancing, chanting slogans, and waving the national flag.

Several took to social media to share videos of the celebrations. "One of the streets in Bengaluru right now," a Twitter user called Shilpa captioned a video.

India scored 148 runs and took five wickets after Pakistan was all out with a score of 147 for 19.5 overs. Of the Indian team's total score, Hardik Pandya made 33 runs off of 17 balls, while Ravindra Jadeja made 35 off of 29 balls. Virat Kohli meanwhile scored 35 off 34 balls. While Pandya was the star of the evening as he finished off the match with a winning six, Bhuvneshwar Kumar took the most wickets, four for 26 balls.

Also read: Kohli looks up, mouths 'bach gaye' in million-dollar reaction to Jadeja's LBW survival in India vs Pakistan game

A video of Bengalureans - watching a live telecast of the match - was also shared by news agency ANI with the caption: “People celebrate in Bengaluru as India defeats Pakistan by 5 wickets in #AsiaCup2022.”

“What a match!!! Celebration scenes in Namma Bengaluru #INDvsPAK,” a local tweeted, sharing a video in which a huge crowd can be seen on streets, waving a national flag.

Also read: Watch: Karthik's special gesture for Hardik Pandya after match-winning six vs Pakistan sums up entire India's emotions

“How Bengaluru people celebrating our victory on Pakistan, masssssss, #INDvsPAK #AsiaCup2022 #ViratKohli𓃵 #hardik #india #Pakistan,” another Twitter user said.

Bengaluru was indeed embraced in a spirit of revelry with the win, which was evident in the visuals that emerged on social media. Shouts and cheers for the players of the Indian team echoed in the streets of Bengaluru as cricket lovers celebrated late into the night in one spirit.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bengaluru india vs pakistan cricket indian cricket team pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket sports asia cup + 6 more
bengaluru india vs pakistan cricket indian cricket team pakistan cricket team pakistan cricket sports asia cup + 5 more
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Brajesh Sawhney, Director of Public Relations of Kurukshetra University, said that the letter was signed between Sanjeev Sharma, registrar of the university, and Bishow Parajuli, representative and country director, WFP in India, in the presence of vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva. (HT Photo)

    Kurukshetra University inks pact with United Nations WFP

    The United Nations World Food Programme and the Kurukshetra University have signed a letter of understanding for partnering on research and advocacy on gender, climate change, and nutrition issues, said a spokesperson of the university. In his address vice-chancellor Prof Som Nath Sachdeva said, “We are very excited about this partnership between the World Food Programme and Kurukshetra University as this strategic knowledge collaboration will help contribute towards addressing challenges around access to food and nutrition insecurity.”

  • The farmers gathered outside the mini-secretariat, Karnal, and demanded the SP to take action against the officials involved in the lathicharge on farmers at Karnal’s Bastara on august 28 last year. They accused the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing cases registered against them during the farm agitation last year. (HT Photo)

    Farmers stage protest, accuse Haryana government of not fulfilling promise

    Hundreds of farmers associated with the Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday held a protest at Karnal accusing the Haryana government of not fulfilling its promise of withdrawing the cases registered against the farmers during the farm agitation last year. SKM leaders Darshan Pal added that they will take up this issue at the national meeting of the SKM in Delhi on September 4.

  • Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers’ policy. (HT Photo/ Representational image)

    Teachers’ transfer triggers protests in Hisar, Bhiwani villages

    Students and parents on Monday staged a protest at many government schools in the villages of Hisar and Bhiwani after many eligible teachers got transferred to their preferred schools through the online teachers' policy. The villagers of Kirtan village in Hisar protested outside the government school after the post of mathematics teacher (PGT) has been abolished. “This is a pre-planned conspiracy to close government school and promote privatisation,” a resident of Kirtan, Ramandeep Singh added.

  • Some of the entrances for Ludhiana court complex were locked ahead of Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing, leaving the public hassled. (HT Photo)

    Bharat Bhushan Ashu’s hearing: Heavy security at Ludhiana court leaves public hassled

    Litigants on Monday were in for a harrowing time amid enhanced security at the court premises in relation to former cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu being produced in court for the third time in the Foodgrain Transport Scam by vigilance bureau officials. The district court complex turned into a fortress with a massive police posse being pressed into service. The public were denied entry to the court for over two hours.

  • PU had initiated an enquiry a few days back after the Field Workers Union wrote to the varsity alleging corruption by a junior engineer (HT File)

    Bribe case: PU’s deteriorating image cause for concern, PUTA tells V-C

    Days after an alleged case of bribery surfaced at Panjab University, the teaching body on Monday wrote to vice chancellor (V-C) Raj Kumar calling for immediate corrective measures by him. Panjab University Teachers Association in a letter to V-C said that the reports regarding corruption in the varsity had been making the rounds, which had tarnished the image of pU. After the complaint the university had formed a panel to probe the matter.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out