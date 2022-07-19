Watch: Bengaluru woman tears down illegal flex wishing BJP MLA a happy birthday
- In a viral video, a woman is seen ripping a flex hoarding in front of the Vidhana Soudha, meant to wish BJP MLA CT Ravi a happy 55th birthday.
In a video that emerged on social media on Monday, a woman is seen tearing down an illegal flex hoarding in Bengaluru that was installed to wish the ruling Bharartiya Janata Party's national general secretary, CT Ravi, on his 55th birthday.
The Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Disfigurement) Act prohibits hoardings for commercial purposes and all flex banners in and around the City Business District (CBD), which includes a one-kilometre radius around the Vidhana Soudha. The hoarding was installed in front of the Vidhana Soudha and opposite the Karnataka high court.
Several such were seen around the city on Monday, which enraged citizens.
The social media chief of the Congress' Karnataka unit from Belagavi, Gulab Balekundri, shared the video of the woman ripping the hoarding and identified her as Bindu Gowda.
"Bindu Gowda boldly tore down the banner placed in front of Vidhana Soudha," he wrote.
Local reports claimed Gowda is a Congress worker, but this could not be confirmed by Hindustan Times. The woman was later seen arguing with a Hindi-speaking man outside the Vidhana Soudha premises, who is heard saying, "You don't have the right to tear down the hoarding, you should have given a complaint instead."
To this, she says, "We have already given a complaint and we know what to do. You don't have the right to speak on the issue since you are not even a Kannadiga. Go learn Kannada first and then talk to me."
In a similar instance, a resident posted a picture of a street where multiple banners, posters and flexes were installed covering sign boards. “Count the number of flex boards blocking driver's view at CBI road - RT Nagar road junction near HMT ground, Ganganagar. Sign boards are also covered,” he tweeted.
The Bengaluru Traffic Police's replied to the tweet, tagging the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike's chief commissioner and administrator, and the RT Nagar traffic police to alert them of the issue.
A Twitter page, Namma Bengaluroo, also responded, saying, "Law makers or Law breakers. Illegal flex banners banned by #KHC is openly flaunted by elected reps."
Another Twitter page called the North Bangalore Post also shared images of several banners in other parts of the city.
-
Bengaluru student declared Karnataka topper and All India Rank 2 in ICSE exams
A Bengaluru student, Adi Kishore from TRIO World School, has been declared the all-India second rank holder and the Karnataka topper in the Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) examinations 2022, with a score of 99.60%. Out of the total 500 marks (100 for each of five subjects) he scored 498 marks, with 100s in four subjects - Maths, Science, Computer Applications and Social Studies, and 98 in English.
-
Navi Mumbai: 2 former Sena corporators from Shinde camp return to BJP
In a challenge to Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, two former Shiv Sena Navi Mumabi corporators from his camp on Tuesday quit the party and rejoined the Bharatiya Janata Party under the leadership of former minister and Airoli MLA, Ganesh Naik.
-
Watch: Girl asks Shinde to take her to Guwahati 'to become CM'. His reply
In a video doing the rounds on social media, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde is asked by a little girl if the girl in the video shared by news agency ANI, Annada Damre, too can become a CM by helping flood-affected people of Assam. Annada said yes. Eknath Shinde became the chief minister of Maharashtra last month after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray government. Eknath Shinde took over as CM on June 30, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis as his deputy.
-
Thane: 7 injured after building declared ‘dangerous’ collapses in Bhiwandi
Seven persons were injured after a ground-plus-one storey building collapsed in Bhiwandi at around 7am on Tuesday, officials said. The building was declared 'dangerous' by the Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation almost five years ago and was emptied as well. However, the building fell on a chawl adjacent to the structure causing injuries to people. Around 6 labourers lived in the room beside the aforementioned building, located at Pajarapool area near Nishan Hotel in Bhiwandi.
-
Father, daughter die after being run over by speeding truck in Pune’s Hadapsar
In a tragic incident, a man and Nilesh's minor daughter were allegedly killed after being run over by a speeding truck near Hadapsar Gliding centre on Pune-Saswad road on Tuesday morning, officials said. The deceased person, identified as Nilesh Salunkhe (35), a resident of Dhamalwadi in Phursungi was on his two-wheeler along with Meenakshi when the vehicle was hit by a speeding truck from behind killing them on the spot, officials said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics