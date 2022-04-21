Watch | Karnataka Congress MLA slaps youth for enquiring about roads and water
In a new controversy, Congress MLA Venkataramanappa from Pavagada was seen slapping a youth in Tumkur district after he asked for basic amenities such as drinking water facility and good roads for his village. In a video that has gone viral on social media, the politician is seen slapping the youth after he asks for the requirements in an open exhibition of abuse of power.
According to reports, the Congress leader was returning to his car after attending a meeting at the panchayat office when he was approached by the youth, who has been identified as Narasimha Murthy from the Nagenhalli village. He was reportedly a part of the crowd that accosted the MLA.
After the MLA slapped the youth, his security and others present at the spot were seen sending the youth on his way. Reports said the MLA also threatened to put the youth behind bars.
BJP's National Information and Technology department in-charge Amit Malviya tweeted the viral video of the incident, saying, "In Karnataka, Venkataramanappa, Congress MLA from Pavagada, slaps a youth who asked for road in his village. After Siddaramaiah and DKS slapping Congress workers in public, this is a new low. Reminds us of Amethi, where Rahul asked a young man demanding road to join the BJP."
Venkataramanappa reportedly told media later that the youth had allegedly used foul language while putting his request across, which angered the MLA. He told a leading daily he was informed that the youth was differently abled and his behaviour was routinely ill-mannered.
The MLA reportedly did not apologise to the youth for the slap when asked by media about the incident. However he addressed the issue of bad roads and said not all roads in good condition and it is not possible to repair all of them overnight. Nevertheless, grants worth about Rs. 4 crore have been sanctioned and asphalting work will start next week. The government reportedly released the grants only now, therefore the work will soon be completed, he told.
