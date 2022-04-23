Watch: Karnataka devotees hurl balls of fire at each other to mark ‘Agni Kheli’
- ‘Agni Kheli’ or ‘Thoothedhara’ is an age-old tradition followed by devotees of the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel town, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru, in Karnataka.
Hundreds of devotees were seen hurling balls of fire at each other in Karnataka's Kateel town, in line with an age-old tradition of ‘Thoothedhara’ or ‘Agni Kheli’, a video of which went viral on social media platforms. The ritual was performed by devotees at the Durgaparameshwari Temple in Kateel, about 30 kilometres from Mangaluru.
A video shared by ANI showed the worshippers – bare-chested and dhoti clad men – lighting palm fronds and throwing them at each other to pay reverence to Goddess Durga. Apart from them, many other devotees were also present on the temple compound to witness the unique ritual.
Watch:
The age-old ritual, which may be seen as dangerous by some, is held every year during the Kateel Durga Parameshwari temple festival. Participants are divided into two groups, facing one another, and they throw palm fronds at each other from a distance of about 15 to 20 metres. The fire hurling goes on for about 15 minutes after which devotees enter the temple.
The tradition is restricted to people of Kateel town and to people from neighbouring villages of Athoor and Kodathoor. Devotees keep a fast for eight days of the festival and refrain from consuming meat and alcohol.
The Durgaparameshwari Temple is one of the oldest temples in Kateel, situated on an islet in the middle of river Nandini in the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
-
On Delhi violence, ED launches money laundering probe against main accused
The Enforcement Directorate has filed a money laundering case to investigate the sources of properties of Ansar Sheikh, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri communal clash last week, and other suspects, people familiar with the matter said. A case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was registered a day after the Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana wrote to the central agency.
-
Assam: Congress, opposition stage protest seeking Jignesh Mevani’s release
The Congress and other opposition parties in Assam staged a protest on Friday outside Kokrajhar police station seeking release of arrested Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani who was being kept there. The Independent legislator from Vadgam was arrested on Wednesday night from Palanpur in Gujarat by a team of Assam Police after an FIR was lodged against him by a Bharatiya Janata Party leader in Kokrajhar over Mevani's alleged offensive tweets targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
-
4 arrested for gang rape of woman colleague in Guwahati
The police in Guwahati have arrested four persons including the proprietor of a private business establishment for involvement in alleged gang rape of a woman colleague, officials said on Friday. According to the police, the incident took place on Wednesday and the four accused were arrested on Thursday after the survivor, who hails from Karbi Anglong district, filed a complaint. The arrested accused are Naimuddin, Mukul Islam, Ashraful Amin and proprietor Rafique Ali.
-
Delhiwale: ‘Earnest Hemingway’
In his late 60s, the man talks of his life’s primary passion. “I love walking. I keep walking from morning till evening… I walk across Delhi, I walk in Gurgaon, Faridabad… So many things you see on the way as you walk…things that cannot be seen on television.”
-
Child custody battle: HC directs red corner notice on US citizen
Noting the “continuous contemptuous conduct” of the father, a bench of justices Siddharth Mridul and Rajnish Bhatnagar said the man had removed the minor girl from the jurisdiction of this court under “false pretences”, thereby wilfully violating the directions issued by the coordinate bench of the court in overnight visitations with minor child.
