WATCH: Rameshwaram cafe ‘bomber’ spotted in fresh CCTV footage, seen boarding BMTC bus - Report

The Bengaluru blast case saw yet another turn as a fresh CCTV footage of the bomber has emerged. It showed the man boarding a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus. A case has been registered under the UAPA Act in the matter.(PTI)

The suspect was seen wearing a cap, a face mask and glasses. He had on black shoes, black pants and a greyish green button-up shirt. He has been described as a “tall man of a slim build”. In the footage, he is seen boarding the bus and making his way to a seat, however, he stops and turns around to spot the CCTV camera and then promptly makes walks out of its surveillance area.

“A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the Bengaluru Cafe Blast suspect boarding a BMTC bus,” News agency PTI reported. Here is the footage:

The man, aged 30 to 40 years, is the prime suspect in the low intensity blast that occurred at a popular eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, in Bengaluru on March 1.As many as 10 people were injured in the blast, that was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a one hour timer on it. The suspect had used nuts and bolts as shrapnel in the explosive, reports said.

The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which on Wednesday announced a ₹10 lakh cash reward for any information on the man. The agency also released a sketch of the accused in a 'wanted' poster and said the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Authorities are yet to make any arrests.

