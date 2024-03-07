 WATCH: Rameshwaram cafe ‘bomber’ seen in fresh CCTV footage - Report | Bengaluru - Hindustan Times
WATCH: Rameshwaram cafe ‘bomber’ spotted in fresh CCTV footage, seen boarding BMTC bus - Report

ByYamini C S
Mar 07, 2024 01:05 PM IST

A fresh CCTV footage of the The Rameshwaram Cafe bomber has emerged, which shows the suspect boarding a BMTC bus.

The Bengaluru blast case saw yet another turn as a fresh CCTV footage of the bomber has emerged. It showed the man boarding a Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus.

A case has been registered under the UAPA Act in the matter.(PTI)

The suspect was seen wearing a cap, a face mask and glasses. He had on black shoes, black pants and a greyish green button-up shirt. He has been described as a “tall man of a slim build”. In the footage, he is seen boarding the bus and making his way to a seat, however, he stops and turns around to spot the CCTV camera and then promptly makes walks out of its surveillance area.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru blast: What CCTV footage found about Rameshwaram Cafe ‘bomber’

“A new CCTV footage has emerged showing the Bengaluru Cafe Blast suspect boarding a BMTC bus,” News agency PTI reported. Here is the footage:

The man, aged 30 to 40 years, is the prime suspect in the low intensity blast that occurred at a popular eatery, The Rameshwaram Cafe, in Bengaluru on March 1.As many as 10 people were injured in the blast, that was carried out using an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) with a one hour timer on it. The suspect had used nuts and bolts as shrapnel in the explosive, reports said.

ALSO READ | Rameshwaram cafe blast: NIA announces 10 lakh for tip on bomber, releases pic

The case is being probed by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which on Wednesday announced a 10 lakh cash reward for any information on the man. The agency also released a sketch of the accused in a 'wanted' poster and said the identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Authorities are yet to make any arrests.

(With inputs from ANI)

