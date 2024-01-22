close_game
News / Cities / Bengaluru News / We don't need lectures from others about religion and devotion: Karnataka DCM D K Shivakumar

PTI | | Posted by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 22, 2024 07:32 AM IST

He was replying to a question on the BJP leaders' call to declare a holiday on Monday for the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Sunday defended the state government's stand of not declaring a holiday on the occasion of the consecration of the Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to reporters at his residence, he said, "We have been practising our traditions and rituals for a long time. We don't need to learn from others about religion and devotion."

Hitting out at the BJP for politicising the temple issue, Shivakumar said, "We don't use religion for publicity. We believe that prayers yield results and hence we have ordered special pooja at all the temples under the Muzrai department even before anyone asked for it."

He also said the Congress does not need lectures from others on this issue.

"There is Rama in Siddaramaiah's name and Shiva in my name. We know our rituals and traditions. There should be dharma in politics but not politics in dharma," Shivakumar said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Tumakuru, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said there would be no holiday on Monday.

