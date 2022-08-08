"What if you are the mayor.." asks former Bengaluru top cop. Twitter responds
- Former top cop, Bhaskar Rao asks Bengaluru youth to tell their priorities if they are given power in upcoming BBMP civic body polls.
Bengaluru's best and brightest have been asked their plans for the city should they be elected a corporator or mayor in the forthcoming Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) civic body polls. Karnataka will vote for a new government next year and the civic body election is widely seen as a key precursor to the 2023 exercise.
Bhaskar Rao, the vice president of the state's Aam Aadmi Party unit and a former Bengaluru police commissioner, tweeted: "Youngsters with the best minds from all over the country are in Bengaluru and are running the world. BBMP Elections are around to select Corporators. If you are the Corporator/ Mayor in Bengaluru, what would be your Priorities."
Rao received several responses.
Most of those who responded expressed concerns about infrastructure problems - like damaged or potholed roads.
One person wrote: "Drainage, Waste Management, Accessibility to citizens, E-governance (for approvals & licences), Increasing green cover. More participative governance is needed in BBMP."
Another wrote: "Community groups on social media (preferably Telegram due to privacy) for easy interaction and grievance collection. Weekly interactive sessions on diversified tips for public confidence building. Familiarize the government officials that are a must know for basic services."
Some felt Bengaluru had more to worry about than traffic and potholes.
One user, who said he worked at a Covid-19 war-room, wrote: "Spend the first 6 months purely to listen .. next 3 months to plan..Implementation shall begin from there on.Actual problems the city has are much deeper than - Pot holes & Traffic."
-
Shrikant Tyagi case: 6 cops suspended for ‘laxity’, complainant gets security
Six police officers were placed under suspension on Monday for alleged dereliction of duty in connection with a case involving Noida-based politician Shrikant Tyagi, who is accused of assaulting and abusing a woman resident at a housing society in Noida. Read 'Ashamed to say it's our govt': BJP MP video on Noida chaos tweeted by Congress Earlier in the day, a ₹25,000 reward was announced for information leading toTyagis arrest.
-
Corbett illegal tree felling case: FIR against Uttarakhand IFS officer, others
Uttarakhand vigilance department on Monday registered a case against Indian Forest Officer Kishan Chand, and others in a case related to illegal constructions and felling of trees in Corbett Tiger Reserve, said officials. The then divisional forest officer Kalagarh Tiger Reserve, Kishan Chand, was suspended in April this year and he retired on July 31. Vigilance officials added the FIR just mentioned the name of IFS officer as accused. Chand, however, refuted the allegations.
-
Bengaluru International Short Film Festival: Back in theatres & OTT till Aug 14
In good news for movie and short film buffs, the Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (BISFF) is back this year with a plethora of films competing in various sections. The festival began August 4 and will run till August 14. This is the 12th edition of the festival and will run across two venues - the Suchitra Cinema and Cultural Academy, and the Goethe-Institut, or Max Mueller Bhavan. Short films will begin screening August 11.
-
Thandas of Lambani tribes to get revenue village status: Karnataka Minister
The Karnataka government has decided to give 'Revenue village' status to the Thandas of 'Lambani' tribes and hamlets of 'Kurubas' so that they can avail themselves of the benefits of all government schemes. “We have decided to give Revenue village status to 3,526 'Thanda' and 'Kurubarahatti' belonging to Lambanis and other backward communities. Preliminary notification has been issued. Finally notification will come out later,” Karnataka Revenue Minister R Ashoka told reporters on Monday.
-
No information that Shrikant Tyagi is in Haridwar, Rishikesh: Uttarakhand DGP
Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Police on Monday said it did not have any information to indicate that Noida resident Shrikant Tyagi was in the state. Director general of police Ashok Kumar said the Uttarakhand Police was yet to receive any communication from UP police in the matter. “If they do get in touch, we will coordinate with them,” Kumar said.
