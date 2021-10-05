'Will be severely punished': Karnataka home minister on brutality of Yadgir rape bid

Karnataka home minister Araga Jnanendra told reporters that the accused in the Yadgir incident, where a woman was burnt alive for resisting rape attempt, has surrendered before the police and assured that they will be brought to justice with severe punishment. “The accused has surrendered at Surpura police station. Police are investigating the case. Severe punishment will be awarded to the accused,” the minister told ANI.

On the night of October 3, a woman was burnt alive at her home in Supur taluka after she resisted the rape attempt of a man, who the police later identified as Gangappa Basappa Arolalli, a resident of Chowdeshwarihal village, according to a report in Deccan Herald on Monday.

Superintendent of police CB Vedamurthy told reporters that the accused entered the victim’s house late at night while her husband was away and attempted to rape her. When the woman resisted his move the man left only to come back with gasoline from his motorbike and used it to set her ablaze.

The woman was rushed to Surpur taluk hospital on the morning of October 4 and later shifted to Kalaburagi district hospital after her condition worsened. She succumbed to her injuries later that evening.

Last month another such incident rocked Yadgir district after a video emerged of four men stripping, sexually abusing, and assaulting a Dalit woman on the Yadgir-Shahapur state highway. The video also showed the miscreants clicking selfies with the victim during the assault.

Police arrested the four accused from the video which was reportedly filmed an year ago. “The police department has taken the case very seriously. Shahapur police have registered a suo motu case and the matter will be investigated,” Vedamurthy told reporters.

