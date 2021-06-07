Will decide on unlocking after district-wise Covid-19 review: K’taka minister

Karnataka home minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday a decision on whether to begin the unlocking process in the state will be taken only after the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation is reviewed in all districts. He added the above decision will be taken after a meeting of senior ministers and officials headed by chief minister B S Yediyurappa.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Bommai said the state government received several suggestions for relaxation in the ongoing lockdown and they will be considered. “We have to take into account where the rate of positivity is low, which district has the lowest rates. There have been many suggestions from the industrial sector that there should be relaxation measures in such districts,” the Karnataka home minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Karnataka is currently placed under a lockdown till June 14. Hotels, shops, restaurants, cinema halls, schools, colleges etc continue to remain shut. All kinds of public gatherings are banned. Movement of people is restricted apart from emergencies and vaccination. Only shops selling essential items are allowed to open from 6am to 10am. The state government on Monday allowed district registrar and Sub-registrar offices to function in strict adherence to Covid-appropriate behaviour.

Chief minister Yediyurappa said on June 3 the decision to extend the lockdown was taken following the recommendations of experts, and urged all residents to follow Covid related protocol. He also announced a second relief package of ₹500 crore which would benefit over 62.50 lakh state residents.

Karnataka on Monday recorded 12,209 new cases and 320 more deaths, taking the caseload to 2,695,523, according to the health department’s bulletin. Over 31,000 people have succumbed to the viral disease so far while 2,409,417 have recovered and the active cases have come down to 254,505.

As Karnataka has still not gained full control over the second wave of the pandemic, Dr HM Prasanna, a member of the state’s Covid-19 task force told ANI on Sunday the state government needs more infrastructure development, including human resource appointments and an increase in oxygen beds and vaccination drive to curb the spread of the viral disease.

(With agency inputs)

