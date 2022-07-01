'Will ensure justice...': Karnataka minister on reports of two sisters stripped in Anekal over debts
Karnataka home minister Araga Janendra said Friday he had only just received information about an alleged assault on two women in Anekal, a town in Bengaluru district. The sisters were allegedly stripped and assaulted at their home for failing to pay a debt.
Multiple media reports have said the police refused to file a complaint for two days and only did so after videos of the assault were widely shared online. Hindustan Times cannot, at this time, independently verify any of the videos.
The home minister told news agency ANI the authorities would investigate.
"I've got the information about the incident where two sisters were stripped due to the non-payment of debts in Anekal. A complaint has been registered and the investigation is in progress. We shall make sure justice will be provided."
Media reports say one of the women took a loan of ₹1 lakh from one of the accused for her children's' education. She was asked to pay the entire amount back in one sum but could not do so.
Villagers reportedly brokered a deal - the money would be paid on sale of some land. However, the accused reportedly could not wait for this and allegedly assaulted the women.
The police, the reports indicate, did not act initially, except to ask the two parties to settle it between themselves.
Meanwhile, the Karnataka home minister also spoke about the horrific killing of a tailor in Udaipur and called for those responsible - who have been identified and arrested - to be hanged.
He said 'such incidents were seen in Islamic nations' and accused Pakistan of being involved. He said authorities had been told to keep watch on certain areas in Bengaluru.
READ | 'Out-of-term' promotions for 5 Rajasthan cops who caught Udaipur killing accused
"Country was startled by Udaipur incident. Those responsible should be hanged. I don't know how many people are going to sacrifice their lives to fundamentalists... Everyone should condemn the incident. Perpetrators of such acts should be boycotted," he said.
READ | Udaipur tailor murder an 'act of terror', says Karnataka CM
"Such incidents were seen in Afghanistan and other Islamic nations. Unfortunate that it is happening in India. It is being said that Pakistan and other countries are behind this. Police being instructed to keep a close watch on areas like Shivajinagar and others in Bengaluru."
With input from ANI
