Home / Cities / Bengaluru News / Woman killed in Karnataka's Mundur, kin suspect ex-lover

Woman killed in Karnataka's Mundur, kin suspect ex-lover

bengaluru news
Published on Jan 18, 2023 09:00 AM IST

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday registered a case against one man for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death while she was at her home alone in Mundur region of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased girl identified as Jayashri, 23, was a graduate in Bachelor of Science (BSc). (Representative Photo)
The deceased girl identified as Jayashri, 23, was a graduate in Bachelor of Science (BSc). (Representative Photo)
ANI | | Posted by Yamini C S

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday registered a case against one man for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death while she was at her home alone in Mundur region of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased girl identified as Jayashri, 23, was a graduate in Bachelor of Science (BSc).

ALSO READ | Bengaluru students booked for raising pro-Pakistan slogans, probe on

According to the police, the mother of the deceased woman has alleged one Umesha for her daughter's death.

"As per the complaint filed by Jayashri's mother Girija, when Jayashri was alone at home, a miscreant came and stabbed her. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but Jayashri died on the way. Girija suspected that her spurned lover committed the act," police said quoting the deceased's mother as saying.

ALSO READ | Karnataka man stabs woman to death on road, then dies by suicide

Jayashri was in love with one Umesh for some time and he often came to her house. But recently Jayashri ended her relationship with him due to his bad behaviour, Girija mentioned in her complaint.

The police have registered the case at Puttur rural police station.

More details into the matter are underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
karnataka crimes against women crime crime against women + 2 more
karnataka crimes against women crime crime against women + 1 more

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 18, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out