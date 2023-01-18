Woman killed in Karnataka's Mundur, kin suspect ex-lover

The Karnataka Police on Tuesday registered a case against one man for allegedly stabbing a 23-year-old woman to death while she was at her home alone in Mundur region of Dakshina Kannada.

The deceased girl identified as Jayashri, 23, was a graduate in Bachelor of Science (BSc).

According to the police, the mother of the deceased woman has alleged one Umesha for her daughter's death.

"As per the complaint filed by Jayashri's mother Girija, when Jayashri was alone at home, a miscreant came and stabbed her. She was immediately taken to the hospital, but Jayashri died on the way. Girija suspected that her spurned lover committed the act," police said quoting the deceased's mother as saying.

Jayashri was in love with one Umesh for some time and he often came to her house. But recently Jayashri ended her relationship with him due to his bad behaviour, Girija mentioned in her complaint.

The police have registered the case at Puttur rural police station.

More details into the matter are underway.