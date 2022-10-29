Woman, lover arrested for killing husband in Bengaluru: Report

A 21-year-old woman has been arrested in Bengaluru, along with her lover, in her husband's murder case. The man was said to have been attacked with a wooden log. The deceased has been identified as Chandrashekhar (39) who reportedly worked as a weaver. The accused, Shwetha, did not want to get married to him as he was 18 years older than her, The New Indian Express reported.

Chandrashekhar was Shwetha's uncle (her mother's brother), as per the report,. She however, was in love with Suresh, her college senior, even before her marriage.

After the murder, Shwetha had blamed Lokesh - another relative - for the killing. However, she could not provide a proof. Shwetha had registered a complaint earlier against Lokesh in Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur for allegedly stalking her. She had even physically assaulted him with her slippers outside a police station, the report added.

Meanwhile. Shwetha and Suresh used a wooden log to attack Chandrashekhar. Shwetha also instructed Suresh to stab her husband's private parts with a knife. She then pegged the murder on Lokesh. Police suspected foul play and upon examining her phone, found that she had sent the location of her house to Suresh.

Cops took him into custody from Penugonda in Andhra Pradesh. Further investigation is underway.