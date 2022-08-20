Bengaluru woman's plot to kill husband fails after goons fake murder: Report
A woman was arrested along with four others for plotting the murder of her husband in Bengaluru, a report said.
As many as five people have been arrested from the Peenya area on Bengaluru for their involvement in a contract killing case. The accused include 26-year-old Anupallavi, who planned to have her husband killed. Among others were arrested were Anupallavi's mother, Ammojamma, and three others who were hired for the murder.
A report in The Times of India said Anupallavi's plot to kill her husband, Naveen Kumar, backfired on her as the hired goons faked the murder. The report said Anupallavi wanted to get her husband killed as she was in a relationship with another man, Himavanth Kumar. Naveen owns a flour mill and works as a cab driver.
The couple (Anupallavi and Himavanth) had allegedly paid ₹90,000 to the three goons in advance and promised another ₹1.1 lakh after the murder. According to plan, the three men abducted Naveen and took him to neighbouring Tamil Nadu. However, they had no plans to go through with the rest of the deal as they did not intend to murder him, the report said.
Instead, they partied with him. To convince Anupallavi and Himavanth that the job was done, they poured tomato ketchup on Naveen when he was in an intoxicated state, and sent a picture of the same to the couple. Believing that the murder had indeed happened, Himavanth feared consequences and hanged himself at his house.
Meanwhile, Naveen's sister filed a missing person's report with police, but Naveen returned home on his own a few days later. Police then interrogated Naveen, who said the three goons -- Harish, Mugilan and Nagaraju -- had been given a contract for his murder, for which he had been kidnapped.
Police soon found Anupallavi and her mother's role in the plot, following all the five people were arrested. However, the report cited police sources as saying that Naveen had asked for his wife not to be arrested because he loved her.
Moga sacrilege case: Three dera followers challenge conviction
A month after their conviction, three Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda followers have challenged a lower court order sentencing them to three years in jail for the desecration of Guru Granth Sahib at Malke village in the district's Baghapurana sub division in 2015. The special investigation team of Punjab Police has also challenged the acquittal of two other dera followers, who were co-accused in the case.
Agnipath aspirants reach parade ground past midnight; Rain spoils schedule
Defence job aspirants reached the Major Somnath parade ground at Ranikhet in Uttarakhand's Almora district in the wee hours on Saturday to participate in the Agniveer recruitment rally. According to people familiar with the matter, 30,684 aspirants have registered themselves for the Agnipath recruitment amid the controversy over the scheme. The Agniveer recruitment rally began on Saturday and will end on August 31. On the first day, recruitment for tradesmen posts was conducted.
Two held for bid to rape basketball player in Moga, juvenile surrenders
Nine days after an 18-year-old woman suffered multiple injuries after she fell off the roof of a stadium in Moga city while resisting an alleged rape attempt, two accused were arrested by district police on Saturday. Read: Ludhiana BJP leader Bharat Bhushan Sharma thrashed to death by drug addicts The accused were identified as Jatin Kanda of Moga, Ramandeep Singh of Sangrur and a 17-year-old resident of Moga.
Punjab appoints 146 law officers at AG office in Chandigarh
Five months after the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government took over reins in Punjab, it has notified the appointment of 146 law officers at its advocate general office in Chandigarh. Also read: Punjab and Haryana HC allows Gian Sagar to make BDS course admissions These include 13 senior additional advocates general, 28 additional advocates general, 40 deputy advocates general and 65 assistant advocates general.
Two minor sisters crushed to death by speeding truck in Loni Kalbhor
Two minor sisters were killed and their uncle was seriously injured after a speeding truck hit the motorcycle, they were riding in Loni Kalbhor area in Pune on Saturday morning. The deceased were identified as Gayatri Nandkumar Shitole (17) and Rajashree Nandkumar Shitole (10), while the injured is identified as Pandurang Navnath Bhikshe (42). The driver abandoned the vehicle and fled the scene after the accident.
