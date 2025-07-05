‘You are insulting scientists’: Pralhad Joshi hits out at CM Siddaramaiah over vaccine remarks

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi on Friday launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, accusing him and the Congress party of undermining India's scientific community by casting doubt on the safety of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccines. Pralhad Joshi (PTI)

What Pralhad Joshi said?

Addressing the media in Bengaluru, Joshi said, “By questioning the efficacy of vaccines that saved crores of lives, the Congress is not just opposing Prime Minister Modi, but is also insulting the very scientists who helped the country fight a global pandemic.”

The sharp response comes days after Siddaramaiah expressed concerns about a spike in heart attack deaths in Karnataka’s Hassan district, where 22 people reportedly died of sudden cardiac arrests over 40 days. While speaking about the ongoing investigation into these deaths, Siddaramaiah had said, “We cannot rule out the possibility that COVID-19 vaccines, which were hastily approved and distributed, may have contributed to this trend. A detailed medical review is underway.”

He added that a committee led by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director of Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences, was tasked with submitting a report on the deaths and whether there was any link between the vaccines and cardiac complications.

Reacting to these remarks, Joshi demanded that the Chief Minister apologise to the country’s scientific community. “Siddaramaiah must clarify whether his government officially believes COVID-19 vaccines are responsible for these deaths. If not, he should publicly retract his statements and apologise for spreading doubt.”

The BJP leader also contrasted the Congress’s past with the current government's achievements. “Congress ruled this country for 60 years but failed to produce even one indigenous vaccine. Under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, India developed two COVID vaccines, administered over 240 crore doses, and even sent vaccines to 150 countries,” he said.

Joshi warned that such statements from top leaders could erode public trust in science and public health initiatives. “At a time when the world has lauded India’s vaccine success story, the Congress party is playing with people’s lives for political gain,” he said.