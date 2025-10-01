Your October electricity bill in Bengaluru might be slightly different. Here's why: Report

If your October electricity bill looks different than expected, especially if you're not seeing the usual Gruha Jyothi scheme benefits, don’t worry just yet. The discrepancy is likely due to a temporary billing adjustment made by the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM). This affects only Greater Bengaluru Authority consumers, but Gruha Jyothi scheme benefits remain intact. (Unsplash/representational)

As part of a major software upgrade by the energy department’s IT wing, BESCOM meter readers are currently unable to calculate bills based on actual monthly usage data. Instead, bills issued during the first half of October - which cover September’s power consumption, are being generated based on the average usage from the past three months, starting June 2025, said a report by The Times of India.

This change applies specifically to consumers under the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits. Between October 1 and 15, meter readers will not be conducting physical readings in these areas due to the software transition.

According to an official statement from the energy department, the move is temporary and aimed at ensuring billing continuity while the system upgrade is underway, said the report.

The good news? This adjustment will not affect the Gruha Jyothi scheme benefits. Eligible households will continue to receive their entitlements, and no action is needed from consumers to claim them during this period.

Customers can still pay their bills as usual using the BESCOM Mitra app, UPI apps, or by visiting their nearest sub-division office.

If you're still unsure or need clarification, it’s recommended to wait until the second half of the month or contact BESCOM customer service for more accurate details post-upgrade.