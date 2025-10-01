‘Arrived in just 25 mins’: Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road offers rare moment of calm on Maha Navami

In a city notorious for gridlocked roads and marathon commutes, Bengaluru residents were pleasantly surprised on Maha Navami, as traffic along the Outer Ring Road (ORR) flowed with uncommon ease. Commuters in Bengaluru enjoyed an uncharacteristically quick trip to office on Maha Navami.

One commuter, traveling from JP Nagar to Kadubeesanahalli, reported completing the typically long and frustrating trip in just 25 minutes. Delighted by the stress-free morning, he even paused en route to grab breakfast and enjoy a leisurely stroll, luxuries usually unimaginable during a weekday rush.

ALSO READ | Ramachandra Guha to receive Karnataka’s 2025 Mahatma Gandhi Seva award

Describing the atmosphere as “pleasant” and the day as “shiny,” his post struck a chord online, quickly drawing attention from fellow Bengalureans who knew this was no ordinary occurrence. “Felt like this how ORR traffic should be! Arrived to office in just 25mins, JP Nagara to Kadubeesanahalli. Went for a break fast and walk which was pretty pleasant! Cherry on top is a good shiny day!” he wrote.

What social media users said: “Enjoy while it lasts” Social media users were quick to inject a dose of reality. “Same time next week... Travel Time 1hr 25 mins," one commenter quipped, while another said, “don't jinx it.....maybe you will be lucky tomorrow also. Then things will be back to BLR mode.”

ALSO READ | ‘Doing our job’: DK Shivakumar on Bengaluru pothole repairs, unveils a plan

A user shared a similar experience, writing, “I reached office from HSR to Kadubeesanahalli in 13 minutes. THIRTEEN MINUTES!!”, with another user posting, “I just opened reddit to make a similar post. It took me just 38 mins from electronic city to mahadevapura.”

Was festival the reason? Some residents speculated that the last two days of Navratri festivities had kept a large chunk of the city's workforce off the roads. With many people likely taking the day off, the reduced volume offered a rare window into what an efficiently functioning city might look like.

ALSO READ | 16-year-old girl forcibly married at mosque in Bengaluru; FIR registered: Report

The ORR, initially designed to divert traffic around Bengaluru’s core, has become one of the city's busiest arteries, struggling daily under the pressure of unrelenting vehicle numbers. On a normal workday, a 25-minute commute can easily double or triple in duration, making even short distances exhausting.