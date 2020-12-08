e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 08, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ union tries to blocks railway tracks in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

Bharat Bandh: Farmers’ union tries to blocks railway tracks in Maharashtra’s Buldhana district

The incident occurred early on Tuesday morning but there was no delay in train traffic

cities Updated: Dec 08, 2020, 12:51 IST
Aroosa Ahmed
Aroosa Ahmed
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Representational Image.
Representational Image.(HT archive)
         

Fifty protesters belonging to Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatan, a farmers’ union based in Kolhapur in Maharashtra organised rail roko agitation on Tuesday morning at Malkapur railway station in Buldhana district. They were expressing solidarity with farmers’ call for Bharat Bandh.

One outstation train, Navjeevan Express, operating between Chennai and Ahmedabad, had halted at Malkapur railway station. The protesters blocked the railway tracks but were removed by the Railway Protection Force, Government Railway Police, and local police.

Catch LIVE Updates of Bharat Bandh here

The incident occurred at 6.50am and the protesters were moved withint minutes. “The protesters from the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatna were immediately removed from the railway tracks. Navjeevan Express left on time and there was no delay in train services.” said a senior Central Railway official.

No outstation train was delayed or held due to the rail roko.

tags
top news
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support
Centre hits out ‘hypocritical’ opposition over Bharat Bandh support
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Bharat Bandh: AAP alleges Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest; Delhi Police deny claim
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Nirmala Sitharaman says Centre is not worried about widening fiscal gap
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
Farmers block Delhi-Meerut expressway, allow emergency vehicles to pass
LIVE: Will present oppn parties’ collective stand before President tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar
LIVE: Will present oppn parties’ collective stand before President tomorrow, says Sharad Pawar
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Relief for small businesses: Now, only four GSTR-3B returns a year instead of 12
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Diego Maradona museum in India, golden ‘hand of God’ statue star attraction
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
Bharat Bandh: Farmers stop train in Maharashtra’s Buldhana, several detained
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesBharat Bandh Today LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesArvind KejriwalBharat Bandh TodayCovid-19 vaccineIndia vs Australia 3rd T20Bharat Bandh

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In