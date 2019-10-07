BHEL executive robbed at gunpoint after he gets a lift

cities

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 20:37 IST

Greater Noida: A 56-year-old employee of Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) was allegedly robbed of his valuables at gunpoint by four unidentified men on September 19 in Sector Pi of Greater Noida. A case was registered at the Beta 2 police station on Sunday, nearly three weeks after the incident..

The victim was identified as Raviji Pandit, a resident Greater Noida. He works with BHEL in Sector 16A and was on his way to work when the incident took place.

“It was around 8.30am and there was a public transport strike. I was waiting near a petrol pump in Sector Pi to board a bus when a Swift Dzire stopped near me. There were four men inside and the driver offered me a lift to Sector 37 and I accepted,” Pandit, in his police complaint, said.

He said they had gone some distance in the car when the suspect and his accomplice started assaulting him and robbed him of his valuables, including his phone and wallet which had ₹3,000. The suspects then thrashed him more and forced him to withdraw another ₹20,000 from an ATM near Jagat Farms.

He alleged that he was driven around for a while before he was dumped near the Depot Metro station. According to his complaint, the suspects also threatened the victim to not report the matter to police.

When asked about the delay in the registration of an FIR, Pandit said,“My complaint was not immediately received at the police station and I was told that the matter first needed to be investigated. I was also not physically well enough at the time and the case was registered only now.”

A case was registered in this matter at the Beta 2 police station against the unidentified men under Section 394 (robbery) of the IPC.

Police denied that there was any delay at their end. “A case was registered as soon as we received the complaint. A search is on for the suspects and we will nab them soon,” Sujeet Kumar Upadhyay, station house officer, Beta 2 police station, said.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 20:37 IST