Bhim Army to oppose NRC: Chandrashekhar

Updated: Dec 05, 2019 20:08 IST

AGRA Bhim Army founder Chandrashekhar Azad ‘Ravan’ said his outfit would oppose the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and also stage protests on the streets, if required.

“People residing in the country since the framing of the Constitution are citizens of the nation. Thus the entire exercise in the name of NRC is a wastage of money, like demonetisation. The government at the centre is aiming to create a religious divide by targeting a particular minority in the garb of NRC,” he alleged.

Advocating fair distribution of resources, he stated that 73% of the money in the nation was held by merely 10% of population and thus the nation needed a policy which benefits everyone.

Chandrashekhar was in Agra to visit Suresh Chandra Soni, an advocate whose grandson was recovering after treatment.

The Bhim Army founder lauded Soni contribution for keeping alive the Bahujan movement and shared issues faced by the ‘Bahujan Samaj’ in Agra.

He also expressed concern over the “rising unemployment in nation,” saying that ‘dalits’ were deprived of their rights granted to them under the Constitution.

“Reservation is yet to be implemented fully. Nearly 98% jobs are in the private sector where reservation is not there,” said Chandrashekhar who termed late Kanshiram as the only leader of dalits.

He refuted allegations of being funded by the BJP to divide dalit votes but talked candidly about BSP.

“Any political party survives because of its policies. If its leaders and workers are quitting, then the party needs to assess its policies. In politics, it is result that matters. Unfortunately, the ‘bahujan’ movement is losing steam,” said Azad.

“I had campaigned to ensure the defeat of BJP in Lok Sabha election. Bhim Army did not contest elections because BSP leader Mayawati held that contest by the outfit will only help BJP. She admits that Bhim Army can cause division of votes,” he stated.

“I released an open letter on twitter to apprise Behenji (Mayawati) of weakening of Bahujan movement, but got no reply. In the recently held bypoll, seven of the BSP candidates lost their deposits,” highlighted Azad.

“Fifty-one per cent of the population is youths but 90% of dalit youth is unemployed and I want to make them leaders not ‘netas’. We are here to unite SC, ST, OBC and minorities through social movement, which might soon become political front to remove disparity in society,” he added.

“Rs 4,000 crore was allocated for Kumbh, but the budget for education of dalits was reduced to half and scholarships were curtailed,” he alleged.