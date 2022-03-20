Home / Cities / Bhopal News / 1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
bhopal news

1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the area. So far, 13 people, all Muslims, have been arrested after an FIR was registered against 16, police said.
Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)
Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)
Published on Mar 20, 2022 05:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByShruti Tomar, Saed Nadan, Bhopal/raisen

A 25-year-old man was killed and at least 40 people were injured in a clash between tribal and Muslim communities in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said.

Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the area. So far, 13 people, all Muslims, have been arrested after an FIR was registered against 16, police said. The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

“Some members of the tribal community abused Mansuri and threatened them for riding the bike at a high speed. Later, Mansuri returned with six others and beat up a few tribals. At 8pm, at least 500 people from the tribal community gathered in the village and clashes erupted between the two communities,” the officer added. In the clashes, a tribal youth, identified as Raju Adiwasi, (25) was shot dead while two others were seriously injured and a man lost his vision due to an eye injury, the IG said.

“As of now, the case has been registered against Muslim community only but we have received a complaint from Muslim community,” said the IG.

A local resident, however, refuted the allegations. “The tribal men were in intoxicated state while celebrating Holi and tried to put colour on Javed Mansuri forcefully. This led to the clashes,” the resident told HT, requesting anonymity.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Topics
bhopal city madhya pradesh muslim holi tribal + 3 more
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

  • While the four alleged accused — the 54-year-old kiosk owner, his two sons and an employee who was hit by the motorcycle — were arrested, the minor boy, aged around 17 years, was apprehended. (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

    Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker

    The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.

  • The Delhi Traffic Police had made elaborate arrangements to check incidents of drink driving and overspeeding, among others, and ensure safety of motorists, said officials.

    On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations

    Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, March 20, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out