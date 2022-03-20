1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
A 25-year-old man was killed and at least 40 people were injured in a clash between tribal and Muslim communities in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, police said.
Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the area. So far, 13 people, all Muslims, have been arrested after an FIR was registered against 16, police said. The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
“Some members of the tribal community abused Mansuri and threatened them for riding the bike at a high speed. Later, Mansuri returned with six others and beat up a few tribals. At 8pm, at least 500 people from the tribal community gathered in the village and clashes erupted between the two communities,” the officer added. In the clashes, a tribal youth, identified as Raju Adiwasi, (25) was shot dead while two others were seriously injured and a man lost his vision due to an eye injury, the IG said.
“As of now, the case has been registered against Muslim community only but we have received a complaint from Muslim community,” said the IG.
A local resident, however, refuted the allegations. “The tribal men were in intoxicated state while celebrating Holi and tried to put colour on Javed Mansuri forcefully. This led to the clashes,” the resident told HT, requesting anonymity.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
