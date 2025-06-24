3 killed from toxic gas while trying to rescue calf from well in MP’s Guna: Police

hree people died allegedly after inhaling poisonous gas inside a well while they were trying to rescue a calf which in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district on Tuesday, said police. The incident took place in Dharnavada village on Tuesday afternoon. The incident took place in Dharnavada village on Tuesday afternoon. (Representative file photo)

Six people had jumped inside the well to save the calf. One person managed to come out while five others remained unconscious.

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) unit of Gas Authority Of India Ltd (GAIL), State Disaster Emergency Response Force (SDERF) along with police personnel are trying to rescue two others but their efforts are impeded by the 12 feet of water inside the well.

Guna district collector Kishor Kanyal said, “Six people had entered a well to rescue a calf that had fallen into the well. One villager Pawan Kushwaha came out immediately after feeling uneasy while five got unconscious in the well.”

“The rescue team brought three villagers out of the well and they were declared dead at civil hospital while rescue operation is underway to save two others”, said the collector.

“The villagers informed that the well is located in a mango orchard. On Tuesday morning, some people had come to pluck mangoes. Meanwhile, the calf came there. When it was chased away, it fell into the well. To save the calf, six people entered the well one after the other”, Guna superintendent of police (SP) Ankit Soni said.

(With inputs from Yogendra Lumba)