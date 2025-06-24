Who was Romil Vohra, the gangster killed in Delhi Police shootout

Romil Vohra, a wanted criminal was killed in an encounter with the Delhi Police Special Cell near the Delhi-Haryana border on Tuesday. Vohra had a long criminal record including his involvement with the Kala Rana gang and murders in Kurukshetra and Yamuna Nagar. The Haryana Police had announced a ₹ 3.10 lakh reward for information leading to Romil Vohra's arrest.(@UPPOLICE_NEWS5/X)

Known shooter of Kala Rana gang

Romil Vohra, son of son of Kapil Vohra and a resident of Yamuna Nagar, was a known shooter of the Kala Rana-Noni Rana gang. Kala Rana, whose real name is Virender Pratap is a gangster accused in at least four dozen criminal cases. He was extradited to India and arrested in 2022. His brother, Noni Rana, is a fugitive operating the gang from abroad. As a member of the gang, Vohra was involved in multiple violent crimes, including murder and extortion.

Killed in shootout

Vohra was killed in a shootout that also led to two sub-inspectors of Delhi Police getting injured. Initially, Vohra was identified by an informer, and the police teams tried to apprehend him. He tried to escape the police by firing after which the police team fired in self-defence.

Involved in multiple murders

In June, Vohra made headlines was his alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman in Haryana’s Kurukshetra. The person named Shantanu ran liquor businesses in 12 districts of Haryana. Shantanu had briefly stopped his car near Meena Market when two assailants caught him and opened fire.

Wanted in multiple cases including a case under the Arms Act in Delhi. The Haryana Police had announced a ₹ 3.10 lakh reward for information leading to Vohra's arrest.

Vohra was also allegedly involved in the killing of liquor traders Pankaj Malik, Virender Rana, and Arjun Rana outside a gym at Kheri Lakha Singh Village on December 26 last year. At the time, it was assumed to be a fallout of a liquor dispute between Virender and Arjun. But the involvement of the Kala Rana gangs was also being probed.