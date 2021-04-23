IND USA
Bhopal: A deserted view of roads during the curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, in Bhopal, April 23, 2021. (PTI)
Bhopal: A deserted view of roads during the curfew imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases, in Bhopal, April 23, 2021. (PTI)
500-bed Covid-19 care centre set up in Bhopal district

PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON APR 23, 2021 05:46 PM IST

Considering the rise in Covid-19 cases, the administration in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district has set up a 500-bed Covid-19 care centre in collaboration with a private company in Ratibad, an official said on Friday.

Asymptomatic patients and those suffering from mild symptoms will be admitted to the centre, which has been set up in collaboration with Sagar Public Group, the official from the public health department stated.

Paramedical facility will be provided at the centre with the help of the government-run J P Hospital, he said, adding that a yoga teacher and a psychologist will also be stationed to help patients.

Oxygen generators have been set up for emergencies and to ensure that if patients turn critical, they can be shifted safely to dedicated hospitals, the official added.

