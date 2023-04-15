Home / Cities / Bhopal News / ‘Can’t digest food without lying' : Kamal Nath's dig at Shivraj Chouhan

PTI | | Posted by Sreelakshmi B
Apr 15, 2023 05:59 PM IST

Kamal Nath's dig at CM Shivraj Chouhan comes after the latter said that the former was chosen as the chief ministerial face on the basis of his wealth.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said the Congress chooses Kamal Nath as its chief ministerial face in the state on the basis of his “huge wealth”. Even Congress leaders endorse this view, Chouhan told reporters here.

Congress leader and MP Kamal Nath.(Twitter/OfficeOfKNath)
Reacting to the barb, Nath, a former chief minister, dared him to name any "company or industry" he (Nath) owns. “He has aeroplane, helicopter, cars, property, wealth, that is why he is a Congress leader and their chief ministerial candidate…. But we have the public (on our side)," the chief minister said without naming the state Congress chief.

Even Congress leaders say that he is a leader because he has “huge wealth”, Chouhan claimed. “If a leader of Congress is decided on the basis of wealth and resources, then let them....but this cannot be a yardstick for a leader in democracy,” he said. Asked about the chief minister's remarks, Nath said, “Shivraj Singh ji will not desist from speaking lies. Will he be able to state that I have no link to any industry? I am not the owner of any industry or company." Chouhan can not digest his food without lying, the Congress leader said, adding that the chief minister should name the "company, industry or business I own".

Earlier, a newspaper report had quoted Congress's Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha as describing Nath as a (financially) capable person, `as required in politics'. Tankha on Saturday said the newspaper misrepresented his statement. “@ChouhanShivraj ji, the newspaper misrepresented my statement. Kamal Nath ji is the most experienced and capable person. This is true. Undoubtedly you have become the most capable person in BJP in these 20 years. Despite your active contribution and mandate, the BJP today sits in power," he tweeted.

