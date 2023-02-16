Chouhan asks Madhya Pradesh ministers to cancel plans, stay in Bhopal on Sunday

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has asked all his ministers to cancel their plans, including those related to the ongoing Vikas Yatra to showcase the developmental work in the poll-bound state, and remain in Bhopal on Sunday.

An official in the chief minister’s office said the ministers have been called to celebrate the second anniversary of Chouhan’s “plant a sapling daily” campaign to save the environment.

“A Cabinet meeting will also be held in Bhopal...Vikas Yatra which started on February 5 and will continue till February 25 [will also be reviewed]. A dinner will also be organised at the chief minister’s house,” said a second official.

A minister, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said they have been asked to spend 10 days during the Vikas Yatra in their constituencies to address grievances and lay the foundation stones of development works. “But suddenly, we have been asked to come to Bhopal.”

Videos showing people opposing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and questioning poor development and implementation of schemes have gone going viral on social media during the yatra.

Chouhan separately met Mohan Bhagwat, the chief of BJP’s ideological mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, on Wednesday in Nagpur. His office did not share the details of the meeting.

