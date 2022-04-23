Funds for tribal welfare have increased under Modi govt: Amit Shah in MP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of tribals and has allocated ₹78,000 crore for various schemes and programmes for the community ever since he assumed office in 2014, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.

“This is a government of the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and Backward Classes. During the Congress government’s time, only ₹21,000 crore was provided for the welfare of (tribal) people, but after Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, funds for tribal uplift were enhanced to ₹78,000 crore,” Shah said.

The Union minister was speaking at ‘Van Samiti Sammelan’, a programme where bonus was distributed to collectors of forest produce such as tendu leaves and forest societies when he made the statement.

Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.

State Congress chief Kamal Nath hit back, saying: “Crores of rupees have been spent today in the name of this event. The Congress worked genuinely for the welfare of tribals and the poor but the BJP is focusing more on taking the credit...”

