Funds for tribal welfare have increased under Modi govt: Amit Shah in MP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the welfare of tribals and has allocated ₹78,000 crore for various schemes and programmes for the community ever since he assumed office in 2014, Union home minister Amit Shah said on Friday.
“This is a government of the poor, Scheduled Tribes, Dalits and Backward Classes. During the Congress government’s time, only ₹21,000 crore was provided for the welfare of (tribal) people, but after Prime Minister Modi came to power in 2014, funds for tribal uplift were enhanced to ₹78,000 crore,” Shah said.
The Union minister was speaking at ‘Van Samiti Sammelan’, a programme where bonus was distributed to collectors of forest produce such as tendu leaves and forest societies when he made the statement.
Tribals constitute more than 21% of Madhya Pradesh's population. This was the second tribal outreach by Shah in just over six months in the BJP-ruled state where assembly elections are due in 2023.
State Congress chief Kamal Nath hit back, saying: “Crores of rupees have been spent today in the name of this event. The Congress worked genuinely for the welfare of tribals and the poor but the BJP is focusing more on taking the credit...”
36-year-old biker killed in Kharar hit-and-run
In yet another hit-and-run accident in Mohali, a car claimed the life of a 36-year-old motorcyclist near Shivjot Enclave in Kharar on Thursday night. His brother Charanjit Singh told the police that Navdeep was riding his motorcycle around 10.30 pm on Thursday night. When Navdeep reached near Katani Dhaba in Shivjot Enclave, a speeding Toyota Innova hit him and drove off. His brother was later declared brought dead at the Kharar civil hospital.
Mercury shoots up to 37°C again as clear skies return in Chandigarh
The pleasant weather due to drizzle and cool winds disappeared in less than 24 hours, making way for clear skies and causing the maximum temperature to rise from 32.8C on Thursday to 37C on Friday. According to the India Meteorological Department, the maximum temperature, which was 1.3 degree above normal on Friday, is likely to rise by 2-3C in the coming days.
HC directs PSPCL to restore power to Kharar society within 48 hours
Coming to the aid of nearly 100 families living without power since March 24, the Punjab and Haryana high court on Friday directed the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited to restore power to a society at Sunny Enclave, Kharar, within 48 hours. The court was hearing a plea from Avninder Kumar Kalsy and others, who are residents of Sunny Enclave, developed by Bajwa Developers Private Limited.
Graft case: CBI seizes ₹6 lakh from debt recovery official’s properties in Chandigarh, Lucknow
A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested a debt recovery officer, Sunil Kumar Tiwari, for accepting a bribe of ₹70,000, its sleuths conducted searches at his properties in Chandigarh and Lucknow, and recovered around ₹6 lakh in cash, property papers and some incriminating documents. On Thursday, Tiwari was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe from a Kaithal resident at the office of the Debt Recovery Tribunal in Sector 17.
Three arrested for assaulting doctor at Mohali civil hospital
Police arrested three residents of Phase 3B2 for assaulting a female doctor at the Civil Hospital in Phase 6 on Friday. The arrested men, Bikramjit Singh, Sukhwinder Singh and Rajveer Singh, are among 10 people who created ruckus at the hospital before thrashing the female doctor, police said. The doctor said one the men identified Rajveer as advocate Rajveer Singh and threatened the staff of dismissal through his links.
