Helicopter services to be made available at Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, Reckong-Peo: HP CM Sukhu

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong-Peo are set to begin shortly, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday. HT Image

These heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme. Helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme will be made available at affordable airfare making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides the tourists giving boost to tourism activities.

The services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the State. CM said that it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination together with employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth.

CM further added that the State Government was committed to enhance tourism infrastructure, attract high end tourists and improve air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. To achieve this, construction of heliport at district headquarters is in progress besides the expansion of Kangra airport enabling the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and help the government develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the relentless efforts of the State Government that air connectivity between Amritsar to Kullu has become operational, recently which would go a long way in increasing the footfall of the tourists in the State besides revenue generation as Amritsar International Airport serves as a major hub connecting various domestic and international destinations. (ANI)

