News / Cities / Bhopal News / Helicopter services to be made available at Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, Reckong-Peo: HP CM Sukhu

Helicopter services to be made available at Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar, Reckong-Peo: HP CM Sukhu

ByHT Analytics
Oct 18, 2023 09:58 PM IST

Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong-Peo are set to commence shortly as stated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday adding that these heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme.

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 18 (ANI): Helicopter services to Chamba, Palampur, Rakkar (Kangra) and Reckong-Peo are set to begin shortly, said Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu here on Wednesday.

HT Image
HT Image

These heliports have been identified for helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme. Helicopter sorties under UDAN Scheme will be made available at affordable airfare making air travel more accessible to the residents of remote and inaccessible areas besides the tourists giving boost to tourism activities.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The services will provide a more convenient and affordable mode of transportation for the people of the remote regions of the State. CM said that it was the priority of the government to develop Himachal Pradesh as a famous tourist destination together with employment and self-employment opportunities to the local youth.

CM further added that the State Government was committed to enhance tourism infrastructure, attract high end tourists and improve air connectivity in Himachal Pradesh. To achieve this, construction of heliport at district headquarters is in progress besides the expansion of Kangra airport enabling the operation of A-320 type of aircraft and help the government develop Kangra as the tourism capital of the state.

The Chief Minister said that it was due to the relentless efforts of the State Government that air connectivity between Amritsar to Kullu has become operational, recently which would go a long way in increasing the footfall of the tourists in the State besides revenue generation as Amritsar International Airport serves as a major hub connecting various domestic and international destinations. (ANI)

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out